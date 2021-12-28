Cassper Nyovest and Andile Mpisane have set tongues wagging after they seemed to link up at Konka Soweto

The rapper and Royal AM boss were seen coming together in an embrace, and the scenes have locals talking

The two were recently thought to have been taking virtual jabs at each other following Cassper's McLaren GT claim

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments after local internet sleuths reacted to the incredible scenes

Cassper Nyovest and Andile Mpisane are again grabbing the headlines at the start of the new week thanks to their recent hangout at the popular Pimville restaurant and nightclub, Konka Soweto.

A video of the two coming together in an embrace surfaced online and has ensured they continue dominating the trends list on Twitter despite seemingly throwing subliminal jabs at each other over their ownership of the McLaren GT in recent days.

Cassper and Andile Mpisane's loved up scenes at Konka have locals talking. Image: @casspernyovest, @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

In the short video shared on the Twitter page, the Royal AM boss and Cass are each seen holding up a bottle of the latter's alcohol aperitif, Billiato. The caption read:

"Mclaren GT owners."

The 8-second clip was viewed more than 101 000 times and attracted more than 4 100 likes from limelight-loving locals. But their move to "bury the hatchet" has not escaped the glaring eye of Mzansi's frivolous social media users.

Mzansi debate it out

Instead, it's piqued the interest of internet sleuths and raised suspicions that their short-lived virtual feud may have been a publicity stunt.

Briefly News last week reported that the rapper sensationally claimed he was the first and only "n*gga to buy the McLaren GT in South Africa", an assertion which Andile moved to quash after he took to Instagram with a video that shows him flashing his gold exotic ride.

A debate quickly ensued between the fans of the two flashy whip owners, with some driving home the point that Andile's McLaren was not the Grand Tourer production model but, in fact, the limited-production mid-engine plug-in (PI) hybrid sports car.

Saffas react to apparent bromance

But it seems the '#McLarenBoysWorldWide' have put a cap on that argument if their latest public bromance is anything to go by. Briefly News takes a look at some of the wild reactions Saffas had to the material.

@sphamandla1610 wrote:

"I think as black people we need to be comfortable with having money without having struggled for it. #AndileMpisane is living a white child’s life and it shocks a lot of black people’s system. ‘Imali KA mawakhe’ yes it is and that’s perfectly fine. What he has to struggle first?"

@se7enmoons said:

"So yall still blaming Andile that he's mom worked so hard for him to live a soft life? Isn't that every parents dream? To work for their kids so they never have to struggle."

@2022AFRICA added:

"So it was basically just a promo stunt."

Andile shows off his gold McLaren after Cassper claims 'only 1 in SA'

Doing something other than the usual flexing that he's become so well known for on social media, Andile headed online for a different reason on Friday, or at least that's what we'd like to think.

Briefly News recently reported the young Royal AM chairman saw it fit to strut to his Instagram to debunk Cassper's sensational claim that there was only one McLaren like his in all of the country.

And, boy, was this done dramatically. After whipping out his cool new R5.5 million Porsche GT2RS that arrived ahead of Christmas, and before that a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic worth R3 million, Andile is now showing off his gold McLaren.

