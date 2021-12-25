PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Doing something different from the usual flexes that he's become so well known for on social media, Andile Mpisane headed online for a very different reason on Friday, or at least that's what is thought.

Saffas will recall how Cassper Nyovest, in the last day or two, sensationally claimed that there was only one McLaren like his in all of the country. Well, it is for this reason that the young Royal AM chairman saw it fit to strut to his Instagram to debunk the high-flying rapper's claim.

Andile Mpisane Shows Off His New McLaren After Cassper Claims 'Only 1 in SA'. Image: @andilempisane10, @casspernyovest

And, boy, did was this done dramatically. After whipping out his cool new R5.5 million Porsche GT2RS that arrived ahead of Christmas, Andile is now showing off his gold McLaren, although it's unknown whether it derives from the same Grand Tourer (GT) platform as Cassper's one which underpins the 720S.

Regardless, locals were once again stunned by Mpisane's excessive wealth and his ability to buy exotic cars at will. Naturally, his Instagram page was filled with admiration from his followers, while over on Twitter, fans of the two bickered over who lays a better claim to the #McLarenBoysWorldWide monicker.

Earlier on Friday, Mufasa had taken to his Twitter account to share several snaps with his new ride. Notably, he challenged the next person to own or drive one of the sweet babies to "please tag me."

Huge point of contention

He wrote:

"Fun fact: I'm the first nigga to buy the McLaren GT in South Africa and the only one who actually owns 1. The next person to buy the car which is only gonna be on sale in February, please tag me. We'll be the only 2 people with the car in South Ah. #MclarenBoysWorldWide."

Andile duly accepted the perceived challenge, even sharing a video in which he offers up a series of non-verbal gestures that seem to suggest he was trampling Cassper's boast.

"Drinking water & minding my own 1 & only GOLD #MclarenBoysWorldWide #royalam," he wrote.

Fresh on the heels of the recently married musician's post, Briefly News jumped in to bring readers all the reactions from the Twitter streets.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"But Cassper Nyovest said he's the only one who drive This thing."

@Muhle_Leonard said:

"Guys cassper is the only one having the McLaren GT in the country the one you see now is McLaren P1 not GT."

@MamGcina_Jafta added:

"What if the Mpisane’s are the riches family in Southy?"

