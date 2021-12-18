Royal AM FC chairman Andile Mpisane is officially off the market after asking model Tamia Louw for her hand in marriage

The two got engaged in an opulent ceremony on Friday, with numerous videos of the opulent affair doing the rounds online

The move has left many across Mzansi stunned since Mpisane is known to have been seeing baby many Sithelo Shozi

While there are very few things that can still shock South Africans, many have not only been left stunned but are also stung by Royal AM FC chairman Andile Mpisane's hugely unexpected move of asking for another woman's hand in marriage.

Mpisane in videos that have recently been doing the rounds on social media was seen going down on one knee to model Tamia Louw, and the scenes, although romantic, have left many in Mzansi with some major unanswered questions.

Andile Mpisane has asked South African model Tamia Louw for her hand in marriage. @Tamia_Louw, @andilempisane10, @_sithelo

It's a well-known fact that businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's son, who recently copped himself a Mercedes-Mayback worth R3 million, has been seeing DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi, with whom he shares two children, the oldest of which is Baby Flo, who turned one earlier this year.

And so, naturally, locals and many others could only react with surprise to the sudden and unexpected development of seeing Mpisane going down one knee to another woman.

Despite this, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple, with Mpisane, Sithelo and Mamkhize all dominating the trends list for the best part of Friday night.

Outpouring of sympathy for Sithelo

Briefly News cruised down the drama-filled streets of Twitter to bring readers the best in reactions to Andile's romantic engagement to the stunning model, who shortly after the engagement, changed her surname to Mpisane on her Instagram.

@thicknsavage wrote:

"Sithelo gets a car and Tamia gets the ring? Clearly, it's true that when a man wants to, he will."

@NEF_FENI said:

"The whole Andile Mpisane and Sithelo thing is proof that you can't stay with a person who cheats. Myeke nono before ak'hlaza even worse, uphinde uyeke uburide or die."

@Iam_londerh1 added:

"Sithelo must just write a tell-all book about this whole Andile Mpisane saga and we'll buy it. 'Fighting amabhubesi and still losing the bag'. Ngyadlala we won't buy it!"

Andile proudly flaunts new R3 million Mercedes-Maybach

As previously reported by Briefly News, Andile has been anything but shy to flaunt his excessive wealth, with the 20-year-old once again being at it with the latest addition to his growing fleet of luxury whips.

Making good on keeping up his flamboyant appearances, Mpisane has recruited the sort of luxury vehicle that can only be described as the stuff of dreams – a 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic worth R3 million – for which he has undoubtedly reserved a special place in his exotic garage.

The Citizen reported that the musician, who's likely working on expanding his catalogue – more so now that he's bagged his first major Kwaito award – took to Instagram to mesmerise his followers with the flashy new set of wheels.

