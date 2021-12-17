Andile Mpisane took to Instagram to show off his major triumph at a recent music awards ceremony this morning

The Royal AM heir proudly received the accolade for the music video to his song, Umcimbi , which he and his team sang in a celebratory clip

The soccer boss’s mom, Shauwn Mkhize, shared a congratulatory message to her son, resulting in numerous confused comments from her followers

Andile Mpisane proved that he is truly a multi-hyphenate when he obtained recognition for his musical efforts recently. The KwaMamkhize reality TV star shared a clip of himself and his team turning up after the major win.

Andile Mpisane has been honoured with a best music video award sending Mzansi into a puzzled state. Image: @andilempisane10/Instagram

Mpisane became the first recipient of the Eminent Video Music Awards’ Best Kwaito Music Video accolade yesterday. He toasted the victory after the first annual ceremony this morning, captioning the clip:

“Thank you for the support”

Shauwn Mkhize joined the celebrations by posting a clip of her own on Instagram. She penned a flattering message to her offspring on the caption, but the comment section indicated confusion among her followers. See some of their comments below:

@George_rsa_ wrote:

“Which song?”

@deerolaz commented:

“We know you buying all this sh–”

@ndangotshivhase said:

“Which one is this one?”

@mimosacharity added:

“I mean who voted for him? People who are powerful when it comes to finances, anything is possible, they can even change God’s mind. Anyway congratulations”

Andile Mpisane proudly flaunts new R3 Million Mercedes Maybach

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane was at it again with the latest addition to his growing fleet of luxury whips. The 20-year-old son of businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize has been anything but shy to flaunt his excessive wealth.

Making good on keeping up his flamboyant appearances, Mpisane recruited the sort of luxury vehicle that can only be described as the stuff of dreams – a R3 million 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic – for which he has undoubtedly reserved a special place in his exotic garage.

The musician, who's likely working on expanding his catalogue, took to Instagram to mesmerise his followers with the flashy new set of wheels. The caption read:

“Never sacrifice three things in life, family, love and yourself.”

