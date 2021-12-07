Andile Mpisane has taken to adding some colour to the timeline by flaunting his newly acquired set of wheels

Mpisane shared a video showing the classy 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic costing about R3 million

There was a mixed bag of reactions to the post as locals zoned in on the Royal AM chairman's opulent lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane is once again at it with the latest addition to his growing fleet of luxury whips.

The 20-year-old son of businesswoman and socialite Shauwn 'Mamkhize' Mkhize, along with whom he owns Royal AM, has been anything but shy to flaunt his excessive wealth.

Andile Mpisane has once again impressed Mzansi with his expensive taste for cars. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Making good on keeping up his flamboyant appearances, Mpisane has recruited the sort of luxury vehicle that can only be described as the stuff of dreams – a R3 million 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic – for which he has undoubtedly reserved a special place in his exotic garage.

The Citizen reported that the musician, who's likely working on expanding his catalogue, took to Instagram to mesmerise his followers with the flashy new set of wheels.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The caption read:

“Never sacrifice three things in life, family, love and yourself.”

In the video, which has garnered more than 66 000 views, the musician is seen stepping out of the garage of the opulent house he occupies with his mother, before making his way towards the lux car and placing his first-born child in the backseat.

The video then shows off the spaceship-like ghost-white interior, which stands out in contrast to the SUV's matte black exterior. The vehicle packs a long list of breath-taking features and specs and comes with an option to purchase a four or five-seater.

The GLS 600 is neatly kitted out with a rear-seat entertainment system, e-active body control with Mercedes-Maybach GLS specific drive program and a specific acoustic comfort package, according to the manufacturer.

The entertainment system has about three screens; two of them are full HD displays with touchscreen control available. There is also a high-end 3D surround sound system with 28 speakers.

Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, the Maybach GLS is no slowpoke as it can reach a top speed of 250km per hour.

Along with his newest ride, the winger also boasts a Mercedes G-Wagon, which he received as a gift on his 16th birthday in 2017, KickOff reported. Mpisane followed that up with a BMW X5 and a Bentley Bentayga.

According to Car Buzz, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the second offering from Mercedes-Benz' ultra-luxury brand Maybach. It uses the most recent GLS-Class as its basis, but with more power and luxury to go off.

As if there'd be any doubt on the socials, Saffas were mostly impressed, taking the time to doff their hats off to Mpisane over his latest purchase. Others, however, were a little bit less impressed and instead honed in on the young man and his mother's riches by pulling the proverbial corruption card.

Mixed reactions flood the timeline

Be it as it may, Briefly News took to the comments section to bring readers all the encouraging, bizarre, and outrageous comments below.

@Tsheamo Hlabirwa wrote:

"ANC tenders and corruption. So we are not impressed because all these cars are bought with money obtained from corruption."

@Sechaba Ndlovu said:

"This boy works very hard, same as Motsepe's son who owns Sundowns they are both hard workers hence so much money they have, work hard Mzansi to be successful like them."

@Jojomaluweston Lecadet added:

"If it's clean money no problems because we don't wanna hear a story that touched the heart a few years to come. Continue."

@Eben Otto offered:

"Helps to be born into a politically connected family."

Source: Briefly.co.za