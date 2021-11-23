Andile Mpisane has set such high boyfriend goals and peeps can't believe just how much he is willing to spend on his baby momma, Sithelo

The influencer mommy shared a video of her luxury surprise from Andile, showing that the price tag on her happiness is incomprehensible

The expensive car comes as no shock for the Royal AM chairperson who is known for sporting cars with R10 million price tags

Sithelo Shozi was one happy lady yesterday. The media personality got a gift fit for a queen from her adoring boyfriend Andile Mpisane. The luxury gift certainly had many wishing they could have their very own Andile.

Andile Mpisane set the highest boyfriend goals after buying Sithelo a new car. Image: @_sithelo and @andilempisane10

The South African reported that Andile Mpisane is no stranger to the finer things in life. The 20-year-old football club chairman shared a photo of himself standing in front of a Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is valued at about R10 million.

So if he is going to drive such expensive cars, then it's only fair that he ensures his baby momma looks suited parked next to him. Sithelo took to Instagram to share her brand new vehicle, gifted to her by none other than Andile.

Followers were left feeling envious of Sithelo as they took to Twitter to manifest the same luck that the 27-year-old stumbled upon.

