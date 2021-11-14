“Limpopians Have Money Shem”: Fancy Sports Cars Stop the Show at Limpopo Wedding

Clips of one really glamourous Limpopo wedding are causing a stir online

Many social media users are complimenting peeps in Limpopo for owning some super fancy car

Mzansi took to the comments section, celebrating the exciting wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps are going gaga for a seriously extravagant Limpopo wedding. Clips from the luxurious event show a reception venue packed wall-to-wall with fancy sports cars.

Mzansi can't get enough of these fancy Limpopo car's standing guard at a wedding. Images: @JustFoza/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @JustFoza shared a clip from the event.

"A wedding in limpopo," he captioned the post along with a huge red heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The video had many peeps admiring just how financially stable residents in Limpopo were. Others say they attended the wedding and it was definitely not an event to be missed.

Check out some of the cool comments below:

@josty_t said:

"It was a top-notch wedding....saw the snaps there by IG."

@itsKingK_M said:

"Limpopians have money shem."

@miss_lebelo said:

"Wedding OF THE YEAR BAFETHU."

@TtzMog said:

"This wedding was beautiful EVERYTHING is on point including guests."

Man's friend joins Mercedes Benz club, celebrates him online

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Twitter user Dabane (@khakhelihle) revelled in the success of his friend who is now the proud owner of a R2 million Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. The stylish and glossy black car can be seen in a recent post he shared.

A person can surely expect to turn a few heads when driving such a stunning car, and that is exactly what happened. Accompanied by a set of beautiful white seats the stunning vehicle was enough to bring thousands of Saffas to the tweet.

“I’m not crying. My best friend bought this car majita” he captioned the post and highlighted the emotions of a proud friend.

Joined by many inspired and motivated Mzansians, the post reminds South Africa of the power that comes from supporting each other.

The post gained over 20 000 likes on the bird app.

Read some of the congratulatory messages shared below:

@thobejane_ps said:

"Give your friend hi 5 for me. Forget jealous responses."

@titus_2k shared:

"Congrats bruu, big fan of the Benz family."

@Mlungic_M asked:

"Tenderpreneur or what?"

@ChikafaJnr added:

"You see how excited we get over our buddy winning. I remember how I celebrated when an acquaintance bought a big car."

@Chandisarewa96 tweeted:

"I hope my best friends haven’t lost hope yet. It will soon be your turn. You shall also be clapping for me soon."

@Mthethwa_Sifis0 commented:

"Congratulations to your friend!"

Source: Briefly.co.za