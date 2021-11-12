The internet can not get enough of @DeeNeow after she posted a pic of her posing in beautiful Limpopo

The inspirational entrepreneur can be seen taking in the warmth of the African sun while standing in front of a sleek Toyota bakkie

The city planner had hundreds of Saffas heading to her post while she continued to be an inspiration to the nation

Social media user Vutomi (@DeeNeow) has the internet swooning over a pic that she posted on her Twitter feed. The stunning South African can be seen posing in front of a Toyota bakkie while basking in the warmth of the Limpopo sun.

Casually dressed and surrounded by Africa’s magnificent greenery, @DeeNeow reminded Saffas to take time out and focus on themselves, even with a schedule as busy as a Town planner.

Hundreds of Mzansians made their way to the post to show their love for the stunning and inspirational founder of both V&D haute couture and Dream Creations.

Take a look at her post below:

Read some of the responses that peeps left below:

@makaringemaster shared:

"Beautiful place and the beast behind is beautiful."

@MaxBilankulu said:

"With beautiful people also."

@Kulanijunior1 tweeted:

"And you are beautiful."

@israelmoukangwe added:

"Evergreen."

@WaAfrikaZA__ responded with:

"Nice ride to experience Limpopo with."

@VinnyMogau shared:

"Always beautiful to cruise around Limpopo, I once enjoyed driving from Polokwane-Tzaneen-Phalaborwa-The Aux-Hoedspruit-Sabie, such a beautiful road trip."

