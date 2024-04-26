The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) second in command has a fleet of luxurious vehicles

Amongst many of his cars, he also owns a 2019 luxurious Range Rover Sport worth over R1 million

The posh wheels were reported to be one of South Africa's favourites amongst its cheaper siblings

Floyd Shivambu has one of the most loved cars in SA. Images: @Gallo Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) second-in-command, Floyd Shivambu, owns one of the most eye-catching cars in Mzansi, a luxury Range Rover Sport 2019.

According to Mail and Guardian, Floyd exchanged his old 2013 Range Rover for a new one in 2019 and paid the shortfall.

The 2019 luxurious Range Rover retailed from R1.1 million base model. Floyd paid R680 000 to cover the shortfall.

Range Rover Sport ranks as one of SA's favourite cars

A report by The Citizen said that the Range Rover Sport is one of SA's favourites and has managed to outsell all of his siblings. It outsold the Evoque, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Velar and Discovery. The publication noted that it is rare for an expensive car to outsell its cheaper siblings, but oh well, Range Rover did it.

Floyd Shivambu owns one of the most luxurious Range Rovers. Image: @Gallo Images

What does the Range Rover Sport have to offer?

The Range Rover Sport 2019 was commended for its commanding driving position, head-turning styling, interior ambience, and fuss-free drivetrain by Cars.co.za. However its hefty price of over R1,6 million was not likable.

The luxurious Range Rover Sports boast about 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, 225 kW/700 Nm power, 8-speed automatic, and 780 to 1 686 litres load capacity, just to name a few.

Woman says goodbye to her lovely car with mechanical issues

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi woman who bid farewell to her Range Rover with multiple mechanical issues.

The woman explained that she was forced to sell the car, and the TikTok clip showed the vehicle being towed away. The emotional TikTok video posted by @cassandra588 quickly gained traction, amassing an impressive 326,000 views and counting. The footage struck a chord with netizens, who flooded the comments section with messages of comfort and support.

