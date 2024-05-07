One man was caught on a drone robbing a car on a highway in Cape Town, and the clip went viral online

The video gained massive attention on TikTok, sparking conversation about safety on roads in Mzansi

People reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A video of a man robbing someone on the highway has gone viral, leaving many people in shock on the internet.

A viral video captured a highway robbery in Cape Town. Image: @grantblanckenberg

Source: TikTok

Drone catches attempted smash and grab on highway

One man thought he got away with crime after he robbed someone on the road. The footage shared on the video platform by @grantblanckenberg shows a man standing on one of the highways in Cape Town. As the clip progresses, the man crosses the road and stops at a gry car where he began his mission.

The gent smashed the window of the vehicle, grabbed an item, and began to run in the direction of where he came from, not knowing that a drone in the air was following his every move, which led to his capture by the authorities.

The clip grabbed the attention of many people in Mzansi as it received many views, thousands of likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

The footage sparked conversations among netizens

Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the clip. Online users emphasised the use of technology to be implemented to catch thefts in South Africa.

Toobserve&settherecordstraight said:

"There's hope for us South Africans... If Cameras are installed like this.. Wow."

Lucky Mokwele added:

"More videos, please. Good job."

Abdul Wadud Daniels was impressed:

"Well done, he just in time for cold beans without salt and pepper."

Alridhaakhan commented:

"Love your work dude!!! Definitely backing this buddy!!"

Phindile Nyamazane simply said:

"Wow, great job."

Brain Roc wrote:

"I love this tech."

Source: Briefly News