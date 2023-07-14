Mzansi people are upset over a video showing thieves stealing solar panels off someone’s roof

TikTok user @mandlangu shared CCTV footage showing men casually taking solar panels, hoping someone will find them

Many people expressed their anger and sadness over the crime poor people have to suffer

Crime is at an all-time high, and South African people are worried. A video showing men stealing solar panels off someone’s roof in the middle of the night had people hanging their heads in shame.

An angry man shared CCTV footage showing men casually stealing solar panels in the middle of the night. Image: TikTok user @mandlangu

Source: TikTok

With all the issues with Eskom, many people have been forced to find alternative power sources even if they can’t afford it. Solar is not cheap!

Thieves caught on video stealing solar panels goes TikTok viral

TikTok user @mandlangu shared CCTV footage showing men casually taking solar panels from someone’s roof in the middle of the night.

By the looks of the video, there was one guy on the roof, one on the floor (seen in the video) and one taking them over the wall. Take a look:

Mzansi citizens are overwhelmed with anger and sadness

Seeing crime like this fills people with anger and sadness. Our beautiful country is crippling, and we are hurting one another in the process.

Read some of the comments:

TenaciousT said:

“The sad part is they are going to get a buyer who knows those are stolen. Vicious circle ”

brenbuth_003 suggested:

“The best thing is to have the solar panels registered like DSTV decoders. They can steal them but can't use them.”

Shakes said:

“That's why it is very important to always have dog/dogs in your yard.”

Proudlycapetown laughed:

“The installers work overtime”

Ledel van Huyssteen was angry:

“Someone saved up and worked hard for that. and then someone just took it. The world is a sad place.”

Kaleese Vee said:

“Bring back community justice ”

Mzansi reacts to video of man stealing R18k bike off car in traffic in eastern cape: “So disappointing”

In related news, Briefly News reported that crime in Mzansi is insane! A video showing a man stealing R18k bike off a car in traffic in Eastern Cape in broad daylight has gone viral, leaving Mzansi citizens disappointed.

The crime rate is alarming. The shamelessness of criminals is frightening, and videos like this leave people wondering where we went wrong.

TikTok user @newsnexussa shared a video that was taken of a man stealing R18k bike off a car in traffic in Eastern Cape while bystanders sat and watched it happen.

