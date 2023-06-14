China is donating solar panels and generators that will be installed in public institutions to help with loadshedding

Chinese ambassador to South Africa says the two countries will now be working closely to mark the 'historical task of energy transition'

Energy Minister will be traveling to China in a few days, leaving South Africans with a sour taste in their mouths

China has struck a deal with South Africa to provide the country with wind and solar power equipment. Image: Sean Gallup/Getty, Stock/Getty Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Republic of China has donated 66 Gigawatts worth of solar and wind power equipment to South Africa that is to be installed in public facilities.

Chinese ambassador to SA Chen Xiadong said at the inaugural China-South Africa New Energy Investment and Cooperation Conference in Sandton on Tuesday in a CityPress report:

“China very much relates to the challenges here and we are ready to provide support to South Africa within our capacity”.

The conference aims to strengthen relations between the two countries and to help South Africa with its current electricity crises.

“It is therefore, very timely for us to cooperate more in new energy investment.

“Electricity powers development and a green and low-carbon approach will be the future.”

Electricity minister says the equipment will help to exempt hospitals and schools from load-shedding

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa welcomed the donation saying that it will help with the High Court order exempting public institutions from power blackouts.

The minister will travel to China this week to meet six of the nation’s biggest solar equipment manufacturers, says TimesLive, an announcement that disgruntled tweeps:

@BaldwinMaligana had opposing reservations:

"Not so long ago it was Bheki heading to China, and now is minister of electricity."

@FreddyAdam13 agreed:

"China's become RSA Cabinet Ministers' destination of choice. Traitors."

@LadyFear1 said:

"Saw this coming. Selling our country out to others in the energy crisis."

@Mshikashikaa was amused:

"What a joke."

@Tower_Tiloditec said:

"No free lunch..."

China joins the donor list with Mozambique right before China's offer

Briefly News previously reported that a similar deal was struck with neighbouring country Mozambique to supply 1000MW of electricity to South Africa.

Eskom will receive 1 000 megawatts of gas-fueled energy reducing rolling blackouts by one stage.

The minister plans on going to Vietnam to discuss power-saving tips to learn more about how the country successfully implemented a feed-in tariff and policy that encourages renewable energy investment.

