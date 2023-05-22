Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and ANC SG Fikile Mbalula are not seeing eye to eye on loadshedding

While Mbalula claimed the crisis would be over by the end of 2023, Ramokgopa revealed that would not be possible

The electricity minister added that South Africans may experience higher stages of loadshedding in the wintertime

JOHANNESBURG - There seems to be no consensus between the African National Congress (ANC) and the government about when loadshedding will actually end.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said loadshedding will stop by the end of 2023. Image: Frennie Shivambu & Leon Sadiki

This comes after Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reiterated that the energy crisis won't end before the end of the year, despite what Fikile Mbalula claimed.

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula makes promises about loadshedding ending by December

Speaking on eNCA, the ANC secretary-general confidently said that given the work the government and ministers have put into solving the electricity crisis, loadshedding would be a thing of the past by the end of 2023.

However, after assessing the progress made on four units at the Kusile power station, Ramokgopa is singing a different tune.

Ramokgopa said:

“Yes, I am on record... It doesn't look possible for us to end load-shedding by the end of the year.”

SA may have higher stages of loadshedding in wintertime

The electricity minister added that there was also the possibility that South Africans would have to endure higher stages of loadshedding in the winter, TimesLIVE reported.

The minister did insist that the government was doing everything possible to prevent higher stages of loadshedding.

SA slams Mbalula and Ramokgopa for sending mixed messages about loadshedding

Below are some comments:

@Msiza_Tosi said:

"SA questions the necessity of the electricity minister’s role when there are already five govt depts involved in Eskom’s operations."

@_slyzatsotsi criticised:

"Two clowns fighting for centre stage in darkness."

@muza_naison claimed:

"Politian VS technocrat. The fallout has always been inevitable. It may not end well."

@AsaMelekh slammed:

"Fikile is just a loud mouth..."

