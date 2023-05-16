South Africans have taken to Twitter to poke fun at SA's electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa

A Twitter user noticed how Ramokgopa would look to the sky when he was questioned about loadshedding and decided to make a funny thread

The thread comes as EFF leader Julius Malema has heightened calls for the electricity minister to be axed

PRETORIA - Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramakgopa has become the bud of many jokes on social media.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has become the bud of countless jokes for his quirky tick. Image: @CliffShiko/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

Twitter user and journalist Cliff the Reporter noticed that Ramakgopa had a habit of looking up whenever he was asked about South Africa's energy crisis and decided to have fun with the minister.

The social media user painstakingly compiled a thread that showcased all the times Ramakgopa looked to the sky, supposedly for answers.

Twitter uses creates thread about Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's quirky habit

Keeping with his witty streak, Cliff the Reporter even categorised the pictures of Ramakgopa's different skyward gazes into stages from one to six, like with loadshedding, The Citizen reported.

South Africans joined in on the fun and kept the jokes about why Ramakgopa was looking to the heavens rolling.

One Twitter user suggested that the electricity minister was "preparing to lie according to psychology."

South Africans crack jokes at Ramokgopa's expense

Below are some comments:

@Tower_Tiloditec suggested:

"[Looking for] divine intervention....'Oh Lord, please help...I'm not sure what is it I'm doing...must have been a misunderstanding between me and the President ..."

@sandile_MS added:

"Checking if lights are ON before he answers the question."

@Mikateko_B said:

"I think he’s trying to say: 'This crisis will never be solved just insert a solar system'."

@Omphe91 claimed:

"He looks to the mountains, where his help comes from."

@LwandoNtentesa commented

"He looks at the light to see if it’s on or not."

Julius Malema calls for electricity minister to be fired

The amusing Twitter thread comes as some political leaders call for Ramakgopa's removal.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema claimed Ramakgopa's appointment was President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempt to seem like the energy crisis is being handled when it isn't, SABC News reported.

Malema said:

“The biggest achievement Sputla has achieved since he arrived there was to go to all power stations. How can that be an achievement? After those visits, do we have electricity? No, the situation has worsened.”

Julius Malema sounds alarm on total power grid collapse, calls for return of ex-Eskom CEOs to save SA

In energy-related news, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has painted a grim picture of South Africa's never-ending power crisis.

Speaking at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg, Malema sounded the alarm for an imminent collapse of the country's strained power grid.

According to the Red Berets leader, South Africa has two weeks until the country will be thrust into total darkness, SABC News reported.

