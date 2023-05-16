EFF leader Julius Malema has made a startling prediction for the future of SA's power grid

Malema claimed that South Africa's ailing grid is on the brink of collapse and SA may be in total darkness in two week

The Red Berets leader called for ex-Eskom CEOs Malesela Koko and Brian Molefe to return to the power utility

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has painted a grim picture of South Africa's never-ending power crisis.

EFF leader Julius Malema believes the South African power grid is on the brink of collapsing. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Carlos Becerra

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema warns of total grid collapse

Speaking at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg, Malema sounded the alarm for an imminent collapse of the country's strained power grid.

According to the Red Berets leader, South Africa has two weeks until the country will be thrust into total darkness, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Malema warned:

"We have been warned – there is going to be darkness. We are almost at a point of grid collapse."

Malema wants ex-Eskom CEOs Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe back at power utility

For Malema, the only solution for SA's dire energy situation is for embattled former Eskom CEOs to return to the helm of the power utility.

The EFF leader called for Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe to reprise their positions at Eskom. But both men have been embroiled in their fair share of corruption scandals.

Koko was named in the State Capture Report and accused of facilitating the Gutpa-era of corruption at the power utility.

Meanwhile, Molefe is facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering for alleged dodgy dealing while he was the CEO at Transnet, EWN reported.

To Malema, the two men are SA's only hope of coming through the energy crisis.

Malema demanded:

"Brian must come back, Matshela Koko must come back, and so are all those Indian, Coloured, White engineers. They must come and rescue South Africa.”

Mzansi echoes Julius Malema's warnings

Below are some comments:

James TheHandyman said:

"I have learnt to take this guy's words seriously. Almost everything that he warned us would happen has happened."

Kuli Hanisi added:

"The grid has collapsed already finish and klaar."

Sandile Hadebe KaScubu claimed:

"There are external forces or people within the ruling party that make sure that Eskom is not functioning. It's not that Eskom doesn't have capacity."

Ike Bogale commented:

"I believe this guy...We are in deep trouble."

Gosiame Albert demanded:

"Something has to be done, businesses are closed due to these rolling blackouts."

Sabelo Sabelo speculated:

"True soon we'll be on stage 10."

Looming stage 10 has Mzansi calling for another national shutdown, EFF supporters scoff: “How cute of ya’ll”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africans are calling for another national shutdown following the news that Stage 10 loadshedding is on the cards.

Eskom recently placed the country under Stage 6 rolling blackout indefinitely, citing several breakdowns of units at various power stations.

Speaking to eNCA, SANEDI Head of Energy Professor Sampson Mamphweli stated that he does not foresee the Eskom grid collapsing, as other energy experts have speculated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News