The South African Communist Party (SACP) believes the African National Congress (ANC) no longer has a following

The party in the province said it was disappointed with the ANC’s performance in the by-elections in the Karoo town of Prince Albert

The Democratic Alliance (DA) came out victorious and won the by-elections, taking over ward four in the district

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) no longer has a following in the Western Cape’s rural areas, according to the South African Communist Party (SACP).

ANC is believed to have lost its following in the Western Cape. Image: Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

The political party in the province said it was disappointed with the ANC’s performance in the by-elections in the Karoo town of Prince Albert.

The ruling party lost to the Democratic Alliance (DA), taking over ward four in the district, according to EWN.

DA Provincial Leader Tertuis Simmers said they had confidence in Magrietha Jaftha and said the election was a turning point for the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to IOL, the party congratulated Jaftha on her election as the new DA councillor in ward 4.

Simmers added that the party is confident that she will work hard to deliver quality service and good governance to her community.

South Africans react to the by-elections:

Sbu Zulu said:

“The SACP is always pretending as it doesn’t see the wrongdoings of the ANC. Anyone who is living in this country is not surprised about the ongoing decline of the ruling party unless he has party loyalty.”

Sello Malimabe wrote:

“Respect to the people of WC, now the whole country needs to wake up and send ANC packing for good.”

Marilyn Coombe-Heath posted:

“For everything, there is a season. The ANC season is closing slowly but surely.”

Nico Kleynhans commented:

“Why should they throw away money? And even if they stood, they would weaken their coalition even more? Really their understanding of political strategy is pathetic.”

Paul Frost added:

“When you know you’re on a losing streak.”

Inkatha Freedom Party conquers a KwaZulu-Natal ward right under the ANC’s noses in historic win

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has made history by winning a ward in Richard’s Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, right under the African National Congress’s (ANC) nose.

The Richard’s Bay ward was historically an ANC-run ward, however, the opposition managed to sweep in and win at the polls during the recent by-elections at ward 12 in eMadlankala.

IFP’s provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli stated that the IFP’s win signifies that the people of KwaZulu-Natal are desperate for change.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News