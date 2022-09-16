The Social Research Foundation (SRF) conducted a survey and found that more graduates are leaving the country

The survey was conducted on more than 3000 registered voters and found that 53% of university graduates may leave

SRF said if the country’s richest people leave SA, welfare payments and government services will plunge

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - A recent study by the Social Research Foundation (SRF) found that nearly half of the country’s university graduates emigrate for better prospects.

South African graduates are more likely to leave the country to live abroad. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The survey was conducted on more than 3000 registered voters.

According to the research, 53% of university graduates and 43% of those who earned more than R20 000 monthly may leave the country. While 23% of those surveyed said, they would plan to move to another country.

The survey also found that people aged between 25 and 40 would consider emigrating. According to Fin24, the data is consistent with SRF’s findings on confidence in South Africa’s future.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

SRF said if the SA's richest people leave the country, welfare payments and government services will plunge. The foundation said South Africa is vulnerable and could lose half its top earners.

According to the Daily Maverick, confidence in the country’s future has decreased.

South Africans react to the survey:

Thabo Tbozz said:

“Pathetic they voted ANC in power now they are running away. Let them come back here and face the consequences of electing the wrong corrupt government.”

Moses Lubisi commented:

“It’s good! Too many graduates are unemployed anyway!”

Lloyd McMaster posted:

“Can you blame them? We have some of the brightest minds that could change the country for the better but unfortunately in SA it’s not what you know, it’s who you know and the cadre will always prevail.”

ThembAmahle Lebohang WahaMotloung wrong:

“Even my son who is doing grade 9 wants to leave this country after his tertiary studies.”

Security study suggests immigrants less likely to commit crimes in South Africa, citizens not buying it

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a report issued by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) suggests that immigrants are more likely to create jobs in the country than to commit crimes.

The study was conducted to explore the claims that indicate foreigners were related to the country’s troubles. The ISS report found that South Africa’s socio-economic problems are not caused by immigrants but rather by poor governance and corruption.

It further stated that many politicians and public officials make statements to fuel xenophobia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News