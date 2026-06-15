Well-known actress Sindi Dlathu recently had social media buzzing when her fans applauded her for keeping her life private

Dlathu has opened up about why she's kept her life away from social media and the media

South Africans commented on a video of Dlathu with her former The River star, Winnie Ntshaba

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Sindi Dlathu discusses her personal and private life. Images: SindiDlathu and 1MagicTheRiver

Source: Instagram

Multi-award-winning actress Sindi Dlathu recently shared why she's kept her personal life private over the years.

Dlathu, who played the role of the late Cynthia Shange's daughter in Muvhango, is famously known for playing Lindiwe Dikana on The River.

The legendary actress recently sparked a debate when she joined The Four of Us, a telenovela replacing Scandal! on eTV.

Social media user @stHonorable shared a video of Dlathu with her fellow actor Winnie Ntshaba on his X account on 30 May 2026.

He captioned the post: "Sindi Dlathu and Winnie Ntshaba are the only celebs who have no known scandals in their career. They understood the idea of privatizing their lives, though they're in the public eye."

Sunday World reports that the former The River and Muvhango actress has always remained intensely private, despite being a celebrated public figure.

“I’ve always wanted to be known for my work. I think it’s a very complex statement. Success is subjective. For some people, visibility is part of success; for others, it isn’t. Each person must decide for themselves what success looks like and whether they are living it,” said Dlathu.

Dlathu adds that her relationship with privacy has remained unchanged throughout the years.

“My relationship with privacy today is exactly what it has always been – it is simply how I choose to live.”

South Africans comment on Dlathu's latest video

@mabetie9405 said:

"Sindi Dlathu and Winnie Ntshaba are a rare reminder that not every public figure needs drama to stay relevant. They’ve mastered the art of protecting their personal lives while still delivering excellence in their craft. In a world where oversharing often leads to unnecessary controversy, their quiet approach shows that privacy is power. Sometimes the real flex is letting your work speak louder than your personal life."

@ntlok6 replied:

"Winnie Ntshaba's divorce was too public."

@Redpill__3 responded:

"They’re doing what most celebs are failing to do."

@MissTee_H2O reacted:

"Privatising your life can save you from a lot."

@Ray481073131938 wrote:

"You are telling the truth, bro, no drama, just living their lives."

@StHonorable responded:

"To the fullest, whole we see them on a daily basis on our screens."

Sindi Dlathu's fans praise her for keeping her personal life private. Images: 1MagicTheRiver and Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to a photo of Sindi Dlathu and her twin sister: "The resemblance is insane"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that SAFTA-winning actress Sindi Dlathu and her sisters caused a buzz on social media over the weekend.

A photo of Dlathu, her twin sister Zanele Sangweni, and their younger sister, Tina Dlathu, left Mzansi confused.

South Africans and fans of the former The River star complimented the actress and her sisters.

Source: Briefly News