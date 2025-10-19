SAFTA-winning actress Sindi Dlathu and her sisters caused a buzz on social media over the weekend

A photo of Dlathu, her twin sister Zanele Sangweni, and their younger sister, Tina Dlathu, left Mzansi confused

South Africans and fans of the former The River star complimented the actress and her sisters

A photo of Sindi Dlathu and her twin trends.

Actress Sindi Dlathu and her twin sister recently topped social media trends when a photo of them was shared on X.

Dlathu, who's related to Tina Dlathu, previously hogged headlines when she starred on BET_Africa's cancelled telenovela, Queendom.

The multi-award-winning actress is also famously known for her villain role on Mandla N's canned TV show Isiphetho.

Sowetan reported in 2021 that the former The River actress and co-executive producer has a twin sister named Zanele Sangweni. The photo also shows Dlathu's younger sister, Tina Dlathu, who also starred on 1Magic's The River.

Social media user @RefilweSeboko shared a photo of the actress, her sister, Tina Dlathu, and her twin sister on her X account on Sunday, 19 October 2025.

"How on earth do they look together?" she captioned the post.

Social media reacts to the actress's photos

@LesothoJoinsZA reacted:

"The resemblance is insane. How many generations are we looking at?"

@__keRatu asked:

"Who is that one in the middle? She looks so much like Sindi."

@Blkbro responded:

"I read somewhere a long time ago that Sindi is a twin, maybe that’s her twin sister."

@Sibahle_ZA said:

"It's her twin sister; she is a twin."



@wenzilethusi said:

"Their mama needs to go to jail for producing such insane beauty."

@Silvxrbxck commented:

"I used to work in the same environment as the one in the middle. She looks exactly like Thandaza."

@DlaminPirlo replied:

"Okay, now, which one is the real one here?"

@Simphiwe_Mnyand wrote:

"You mean to tell me there’s no Sindi Dlathu in this picture?"

@Tshepo8500 reacted:

"This is her twin, and she would play a double when Sindi could not. Ngiyakutshela," (I am telling you!)

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"And Sindi looks like her Sarafina character. The one in the middle looks like Thandaza."

@mannothot13 wrote:

"It’s like a copy of a copy."

@Didi_biyela01 reacted:

"Thandazile, Thandazwa, and Thandaza."

@BastardZuma wrote:

"I hope they look like their dad."

@zitha_alex90318 replied:

"The ocean, the dam, and the river."

@Medicocre wrote:

"Thandi, Thandie, and Thandeka."

@kgbmoeketsi commented:

"They used the same time-lapse camera for this photo."

@Faithgiver said:

"Hey, they look very together, are they both?"

@LawdFundamental responded:

"They look very together."

A photo of former 'The River' star Sindi Dlathu and her twin had social media buzzing.

