Popular SAB1 soapie Generations: The Legacy bid farewell to actor Andile Nebulane this week

Nebulane, who portrayed the character of Detective Dali Malinga on the show, was written out

Fans of the SABC1 show took to social media over the weekend to respond to Nebulane's departure on the soapie

Dali Malinga leaves 'Generations: The Legacy'.

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actor Andile Nebulane, who portrayed the character of Detective Dali Malinga, has officially left Generations: The Legacy.

The popular actor exited the show with actress Pearl Monama, who portrays the role of Jack Mabaso's (played by Vusi Kunene) daughter, Dr Sphesihle Cele-Moroka.

Home Coming actress Six Nyamane, who portrays the character of Nozipho Cele, also made an appearance at Dali Malinga's funeral.

The show said goodbye to Nebulane's character on its Instagram account on Saturday, 18 October 2025.

"It's been an absolute pleasure working with you. Your hard work and positive attitude have been inspiring. Thank you for your contributions to the team. We wish you all the best with your new opportunity and your future endeavors," wrote the show.

Generations: The Legacy fans bid farewell to Dali Malinga

Dineobriana said:

"What a good actor."

Gugulethu_precious_mahlangu wrote:

"He is the best 🙌❤️."

Rubina.essop commented:

"Agh, how I cried for him. Dali, you will be missed."

Mskay762 responded:

"You can go if you tell us who killed you, Malinga. 😂."

Precious_phathu said:

"I’m so heartbroken💔. He left too soon, he was the best👏."

Mikhulusidzatan wrote:

"Rest in peace Bhuti Dali ❤️."

_She_is_nj replied:

"Love him loads! What an actor! All the best to him! 🥹❤️."

Lillies_456 wrote:

"I loved Dali and the way my heart broke, and I was like, 'Couldn't they let him leave another way? But the scene at the hospital where he apologizes to Sphe and says he didn't mean it, I cried with him, like you could feel his pain and anguish at the mistake he made. Andile is such an amazing actor, I hope to see him in more stuff, all the best for the future. His character has definitely been the better part of generations for me."

Noksbhebhe responded:

"Dali will be very much missed. In all the soapies, I have always said Dali was a better policeman. I just pray he can rise from the dead as well. We will welcome him back. Good acting by all in this storyline, especially Mpho. I see fire coming from him. All the best, bro."

Nozimatsebula wrote:

"Our very own Detective Malinga. Ayi, you did justice to that character mfondini🙌👏👏."

Nkosi633 responded:

"My fave character, you absolutely killed the role, Sir. Onward and upward with your career, you will be missed on Generations."

Ramabelethato reacted:

"Let him come back like Jack did."

'Generations: The Legacy' says goodbye to Dali Malinga.

Source: Twitter

Why Generations: The Legacy star Six Nyamane left

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Six Nyamane confirmed her departure from SABC1's show Generations: The Legacy.

The talented actress who plays the role of Nozipho Moroka shares her reasons for leaving the soapie.

Fans of the show recently took to social media to respond to reports that the SABC1 show is ending.

