Home Coming actress Six Nyamane left Generations: The Legacy fans confused this week when her character appeared on the SABC1 soapie

Nyamane recently exited Generations: The Legacy and joined Mzansi Wethu's latest telenovela, Home Coming

Fans of the SABC1 show took to social media over the weekend to respond to Nyamane's character on the soapie

Has Six Nyamane's character returned to 'Generations: The Legacy' after Detective Dali's death? Image: JabuMcdonald

Talented actress Six Nyamane, who previously dumped Generations: The Legacy, appears to have returned to the popular soapie.

Nyamane has joined Tshedza Pictures' latest TV show, Home Coming, where she plays a doctor.

The SABC1 soapie shared a snippet of Nyamane's character, Nozipho Cele-Moroka, on their Instagram account on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

In the teaser, Nozipho appears to be strangling her ex-husband, Khumo Moroka, in his sleep. On the show, Nozipho's uncle, Jack Mabaso (Vusi Kunene), helped her go into hiding and fake her own death after Khumo tried to kill her baby after finding out she was pregnant with Dali's baby.

Generations: The Legacy fans comment on Nyamane's role and current storyline

The actress Six_nyamane commented:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌."

Masebano said:

"@six_nyamane, come back, we miss you😢😢."

ba.nele9490

"@six_nyamane, welcome back, sisi, we missed you."

Reah_mocumi commented:

"@six_nyamane, we're waiting for your dramatic return .🔥🔥I can't wait to see Khumo's facial expression🔥😂😂."



Zain_dlamini wrote:

"@six_nyamane, please bring the baby to the funeral at least😭😂."

Forvr.khaney asked:

"Is Nozipho coming back?🥺🥺."

Nothando_kuzwayo replied:

"Yes, Nozipho is coming back end of this month💃🏻."

heila_zwivhuya wrote:

@clau.dine_pookie Jack helped Nozipho fake her own death and run away. She was pregnant, and Khumo wanted her to abort the baby. He even tried to do it himself."



Forvr.khaney responded:

"@clau.dine_pookie she cheated with Dali and got pregnant, then Khumo found out and tried to kill that baby, and Nozipho asked Jack to fake her death so that she could go somewhere else and protect her child."

Amo_marwane replied:

"Nozipho,🙌when is she coming back, please😫😭🥺."

Laonetshupelomabutho said:

"Bongi Ndaba and the team.✍️Oh, that writing room must be fun."



Techuil_a wrote:

"Wait, Ayanda was once married to Dali?"

Simply__libz commented:

"A lot is happening here.😭"

Eddiemuganga reacted:

"Maybe, just maybe, Dali is not dead."

Koketso_mohlatlego wrote:

"Lucy is taking care of her baby daddy, there's nothing much, Fikile."



Miss_tee03 said:

"Nozipho is coming back😢."

Zain_dlamini responded:

"Ngakhala shame, ngathi ubeshona ngempela ngiyisilima neh😭😭😭," (I cried shame. I cried as if he died for real, I am stupid neh?)

Mthokojohn8 responded:

"Wena, Ayanda noDali najola. So, he is your ex, and you are busy arranging his funeral. Haibo,😮😂, are you gonna be sitting on his mattress and Tau utheni? (What's Tau going to say?). 😂😂😂😂😂I'll be watching."

'Generations: The Legacy' fans enquire about Six Nyamane’s character following Detective Dali’s death. Images: SixNyamane

Generations: The Legacy actress Six Nyamane gets married

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Mpume 'Six' Nyamane made the wonderful announcement that she got married in a traditional ceremony.

The television actress, who is best known for her role in Generations: The Legacy as Nozipho Cele-Moroka, is officially off the market.

Mzansi gave the actress flowers and gushed over her, wishing her a wonderful marriage.

