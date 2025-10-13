South African reality TV star Tsekeleke has bagged himself yet another gig

It was revealed that the Lose It or Lose Me star will be making his acting debut

The 40-year-old influencer will be cast in Kopano Molokoane's comedy feature film, Crazy Heist

Bathong, Tsekeleke is out there working hard and securing the bag left, right and centre. The reality TV star recently bagged another TV gig.

On Monday, 13 October 2025, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela excitedly announced that the Lose It or Lose Me star, who had a symbolic solo marriage earlier on, will be making his acting debut soon.

Mphela further explained that Tsekeleke has been cast in Kopano Molokoane's comedy feature film, Crazy Heist. The star will be joining a host of comedians who will be making an appearance in this upcoming film, which is led by Crazy Entertainers sketch comedy group.

"CASTING NEWS: Tsekeleke makes acting debut. Internet sensation and reality show #LoseItOrLoseMe star has been cast in Kopano Molokoane's comedy feature film, Crazy Heist. He joins a host of comedians who make an appearance in this film, led by the Crazy Entertainers sketch comedy group."

Netizens react to Tsekeleke's new TV gig

Shortly after the news about Tsekeleke's new TV gig was announced on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AaahNojaholo said:

"I just found out that this is not the Tsekeleke from the old Kwaito times, it's interesting that a lookalike can go by the same name and be in the same industry and still flourish.

@tebogosebs asked:

"Ok, maar did he at least lose 2kg nyana from their show?"

@MPH_OPFC commented:

"With good management, this guy would be more successful. He is loved by many."

Why Tsekeleke and Black Cat Girl broke up

Just as the TikTok sensation has been making headlines on social media regarding his acting debut in October 2025. The Lose It or Lose Me reality TV star joined the weight loss show because of how his size put a strain on his relationship with Black Cat.

According to Daily Sun, Black Cat previously told the publication her concerns regarding the reality TV star's weight and also stated that she will leave him if nothing changes, as he has become worse than when they started dating.

She said:

"He wasn't this big when I met him. Now, he has gained more weight. He can't wear his shoes or put on his socks; I have to do that for him. His only job is to wake up and take a bath, and even that I help him with."

Tsekeleke's reality TV appearance criticised online

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tsekeleke was criticised on social media regarding his weight.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared his concerns about the star not losing weight despite starring in a weight loss reality TV show. Several netizens agreed with Macdonald, as they also believed that he was adding more weight than losing it since the show premiered.

