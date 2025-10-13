A video of Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee signing their marriage licence has gone viral, drawing attention for its irony following their highly publicized divorce.

The video serves as a contrast to the couple's current reality, highlighting the shift from happiness to a painful, highly public breakup

Online users took to the comment section with varying reactions to the video as well as Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee's divorce

Old footage of Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee has surfaced. Images: enhlembali_, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The internet is reeling as footage surfaced of Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee signing the very marriage licence that was recently terminated in their divorce.

The former couple's divorce was officially announced on 11 October 2025 after years of legal battles, which were preceded by more years of a happy union that sadly came to an end.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her now-ex-husband, Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo), wed in 2011 and became one of South Africa's most-loved celebrity couples for their influence in the entertainment space.

On Sunday, 12 October, Musa Khawula shared a 16-year-old video of Enhle and Coffee signing their marriage licence.

The couple appeared happy and in love, surrounded by loved ones as they cheerfully stepped into their new life together.

The video captured the excitement and happiness in the room, which would later come to an abrupt halt less than 10 years later.

A video of Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee during happier times surfaced online. Images: enhlembali_, realblackcoffee

Despite their joint success, the union was anything but picture-perfect. Their marriage was riddled with allegations of infidelity and abuse, and despite having two kids of their own, Coffee allegedly fathered two more children outside of his marriage, ultimately ending the union.

The resurfaced marriage licence video reignites online discussion of the couple's journey from celebrated union to tumultuous public split.

Watch Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's video below:

Social media reacts to the marriage licence video

Online users weighed in on Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's video, highlighting the joy in their faces.

Others recalled Enhle being asked to prove that she and her ex were married, despite the proof being there. Read their comments below:

I_Am_Karabo said:

"There's an actual video of the signing?? Lmaooo, that dude is wild for even demanding proof of wedding."

missZimunya1 wrote:

"He even refused to wear a suit, he never took that marriage seriously."

LOZAAH laughed:

"Grootman said she must prove to court that she was married to him."

nganekaSbu said:

"They looked so happy. She’s making those peace signs, all giddy and blushing."

Fans slammed Black Coffee for asking Enhle Mbali to prove they were married despite there being evidence. Images: enhlembali_, realblackcoffee

marcia_breeze was in disbelief:

"The audacity to tell her to prove they were married when everyone saw their customary wedding and all the celebrations that followed."

Brinomash slammed Black Coffee:

"He brought this on himself."

Mmalenyalo_ posted:

"I hate cheating, shame. They looked so happy."

Theboldman7 responded:

"Look how dusty they were, but people will tell you she doesn’t deserve a cent. Coffee should’ve settled this thing out of court and Enhle would have accepted way less than what she is going to get now. Guy played himself."

