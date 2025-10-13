A video of Enhle Mbali dancing to one of Black Coffee's songs during happier times found its way to social media

The clip was taken while the couple was still married, only to surface after their messy divorce was finalised

Their controversial marriage and ultimate split have dominated the headlines, with mixed reactions shared by the online community

A video of Enhle Mbali dancing to Black Coffee’s song surfaced after their divorce was finalised. Images: enhlembali_, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The internet just got hit with a wave of emotion after a heartbreaking throwback video surfaced showing Enhle Mbali happily dancing to one of Black Coffee's songs before their bitter divorce tore them apart.

The divorce, which began in 2019, was a difficult journey marked by emotional challenges for both parties, with many fans looking back at happier times between the couple.

As online users discuss the split, a video of Enhle promoting her then-husband's song, We Dance Again, surfaced online.

Before TikTok challenges were adopted, Enhle and many fans and peers joined the We Dance Again Challenge in 2015, showing off their dance moves to Coffee's hit. The video shows Enhle in a parking lot, cheerfully dancing to the song.

Enhle Mbali danced to Black Coffee’s 'We Dance Again' in an old video. Images: enhlembali_, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The video perfectly captures the wave of emotions that hit her after the divorce was finalised: gratitude, joy, and profound relief. It was a visible celebration of a years-long journey that had finally reached its end.

Fans in the comment section continue to empathise with Enhle, celebrating her victory while reflecting on her past marriage.

Watch Enhle Mbali's video below:

Fans show love to Enhle Mbali

Fans declared their support for Enhle Mbali in the comment section. Read their messages below:

maiso_ttwins said:

"She deserves everything!"

mimzo07 laughed:

"I’m sure she’s doing this dance right now! Happy for her, man!"

sizakeleverona posted:

"She deserves it! She sacrificed her career for Black Coffee."

tshelo_kylie cheered:

"New multi-millionaire on the block."

princess_koena wrote:

She loved her husband to the end!

Supporters were moved to tears by Enhle Mbali’s dance video. Image: enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

naledzanemasikane added:

"Because of this video, I fell in love with this song. Congratulations to her."

lithemba_rose declared:

"She deserves each and every penny."

friddahmahlangu posted:

"We have your chair ready, leadership. After all the hate from most of our people, we see God’s work on you and most women who are humiliated by marriage."

uziphelele responded:

"Take what belongs to you, wena, Miss Mlotshwa."

lelo_skosana was shattered:

"Awww, she looks so happy here."

The clear happiness radiating from Enhle in the video resonated deeply with fans, particularly women, who rallied behind her.

Their collective message was that after a challenging and public battle, Enhle deserved not only the hefty divorce settlement but, more profoundly, the sense of liberation and peace now evident in her dance.

Major League DJZ show love to DJ Black Coffee

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a picture of the Major League DJZ enjoying dinner with DJ Black Coffee.

The picture was shared following the DJ's divorce announcement, which Coffee lost. Online users claimed he looked incredibly miserable and may have even been "forcing" a smile in the now-viral group photo.

Source: Briefly News