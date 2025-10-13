The Major League DJZ recently spent time with DJ Black Coffee and posted their picture on social media

The pair shared their moment having dinner with Coffee, his mother and girlfriend, and had online users raving in the comment section

This comes after Black Coffee lost his controversial divorce case, with jokes flying on social media

South African musicians Major League DJZ spent time with DJ Black Coffee. Images: majorleaguedjz, realblackcoffee

The Major League DJZ posted a picture from their time with DJ Black Coffee on social media.

On Saturday, 11 October 2025, the twin DJs took to their Twitter (X) page to share a snap taken from their group dinner with Coffee and several other guests, including the DJ's mother, manager and long-term girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez.

With just a heart emoji in the caption, the group shared warm smiles, and laughter was surely in the air, showing the close relationships the men had with each other.

The Major League DJZ shared a picture from their group dinner with DJ Black Coffee. Images: majorleaguedjz, realblackcoffee

Their dinner date comes after Coffee's highly publicised legal battle with his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, which has dominated the social media trends since the DJ's defeat in the courtroom.

His picture with the Major League DJZ sparked a series of reactions from the online community as social media users analysed Coffee's body language in the photo and discussed his mental state since his unfortunate loss.

See pictures of the Major League DJZ below:

South Africans react to Major League DJZ's photo

Online users discussed Black Coffee's body language, claiming that he appeared miserable after his loss in court. Read their comments below:

chestermayifo said:

"The brother looks like he's going through a lot."

Obakeng_Chauke1 wrote:

"Your brother Black Coffee is about to split 50% of his wealth. Man doesn't look happy. You can tell by the smile on his face."

marcia_breeze added:

"Looks like it hurts when he tries to laugh."

Lifesuchmystery posted:

"He is forcing the smile."

Online users claim DJ Black Coffee is miserable after losing his legal battle with Enhle Mbali. Images: realblackcoffee, enhlembali_.

On the other side of X, jokes were flying as Enhle Mbali's supporters celebrated the outcome of the divorce.

DDT_PM said:

"Oksalayo, she's just a girlfriend, and Enhle will get half of his R1.6bn, while the white girl will walk away with nothing since she's just a girlfriend."

Living_Ancestor joked:

"The 'I’m not bothered' tour is about to begin, and it’s gonna be glorious."

MsAphelele cheered:

"Oksalayo, 50% for the ghel!"

ThumbuKaDadadded:

"I am so happy for Mbali."

Many other comments were critical of the Major League DJZ, with people slamming them for failing to "read the room". Many people saw the post as insensitive and badly timed, seeing that it came at a horrible time in Black Coffee's life.

On the other hand, some fans noted that the post may have been to publicly declare solidarity for their friend amid his divorce battle.

Ntsiki Mazwai comments on Black Coffee's divorce

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Ntsiki Mazwai's comment after DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's divorce was settled.

The controversial podcaster celebrated the outcome online and seemingly threw shade at Coffee's girlfriend.

