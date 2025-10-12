South African DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee showed off his lover over the weekend after Enhle Mbali's divorce revelation

Black Coffee also posted on his X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025, following the end of his marriage to the actress

South Africans took to DJ Black Coffee's post to comfort him after it was revealed that he has to pay spousal support

DJ Black Coffee posts his model girlfriend after Enhle Mbali’s divorce. Images: RealBlackCoffee

Grammy-award-winning artist DJ Black Coffee showed off his girlfriend and family following Enhle Mbali's divorce announcement.

The actress surprised South Africans on Friday, 10 October 2025, when she revealed that she's officially divorced and single.

Black Coffee took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, 12 October 2025, to share photos of his mom and girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, post his divorce finalisation.

The multi-award-winning musician also posted a photo of his DJ console on his X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025, following his ex-wife's announcement on Friday, 10 October 2025.

"Thank you, God for music," he said.

South Africans respond to Mbali's victory

@Mascaray_ said:

"Mbali is waiting to get half of Black Coffee's music so she can add 'featuring Mbali' on every song."

@uNongebeza responded:

"Music is the best therapy. We are with you in these trying times, wena ka Maphumulo!"

@PhilasandJiyane commented:

"It’s good to see the gents showing support for you during these difficult times. Even though some are trying to fish for X engagements, there are still people out there with a sense of humour. You’ll definitely bounce back, Grootman."

@ItsOfficialNOM wrote:

"Keep on going, brother, block the noise and concentrate on your humanly possible well-being. You are a true inspiration to many of us."

@GirlMpuse said:

"I hope you are gonna release a hot single this December, since you are finally single🤨."

@TheeLioness7777 reacted:

"Enhle is also thanking God for the music because now she is set for life. We also thank God because infidelity must be as expensive as it can be."

@DubieAnele replied:

"Someone once said, 'We are all selective sinners'. I love Entle, but I also know you, too, like the rest of us, have your strengths and flaws. You have done so much good and will always be our pride in Ngangelizwe. May you both find healing and learn from your journey! Soldier on, Bhuti."

@OCMNice responded:

"Once a man starts posting about music, just know that he is going through hell and music is the only thing that has always been there for him❤️."

DJ Black Coffee's new girlfriend gets messy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali recently set the record straight about her marriage to DJ Black Coffee, revealing she remained faithful throughout.

Amid the explosive interview, DJ Black Coffee’s new girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, posted a series of cosy, loved-up snaps with the DJ, captioned, “Life lately."

A perfectly timed shade? Victoria set social media abuzz after liking several scathing comments on her recent post, including the ‘stealing husband’ comment.

