The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) raided Hangwani Maumela’s Sandton home on 9 October 2025 to recover looted funds

Gareth Cliff responded to a YouTuber's criticism of tenderpreneurs with a brutal nickname

Some social media users agreed with Gareth Cliff, while others accused him of hypocrisy

Gareth Cliff weighed in on tenderpreneurs after the SIU raided Hangwani Maumela's home.

Seasoned broadcaster Gareth Cliff weighed in on tenderpreneurs after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided Hangwani Maumela's Sandton home, as part of an operation to recover assets purchased with R2 billion looted from Tembisa Hospital.

Maumela, who was fingered as a key person in the looting of Tembisa Hospital, trended on social media after videos and photos of the SIU’s removal trucks filled with three Lamborghinis and other luxury items were widely shared online. The SIU raided his Sandton home on Thursday, 9 October 2025, as part of an R820 million asset recovery operation.

Gareth Cliff reacts to tenderpreneurs

YouTuber and UnderCurrents host Roman Cabanac criticised tenderpreneurs for converting money to personal use instead of serving the community. The post was captioned:

“This tendency for tenderpreneurs to buy Lambos and R70 million houses - zero interest in building opportunities for others. No charities, no schools being built, no talent being nurtured. Just the most rapacious extractors of public funds for personal gain.”

Gareth Cliff weighed in on Roman Cabanac’s scathing critique with a scathing one-word nickname for tenderpreneurs. The post was captioned:

“Scavengers.”

Social media weighs in on Gareth Cliff's reaction

In the comments, South Africans reacted with mixed reactions. While some called out Gareth Cliff for being a hypocrite, others shared the former Idols SA judge’s sentiments.

Here are some of the comments:

@TalulahMbslk asked:

“Why would anyone want three Lamborghinis? All the same colour. This is suspect. They probably all have the same registration number as well.”

@MayaLala85 argued:

“They are greedy, self-serving psychopaths. Acts of service and kindness are alien to them. So, of course, they would buy Lambos.”

@wildlife_van shared:

“In nature, a scavenger has a purpose; these people are worse than the most savage animal. People die because they steal money to buy fancy nonsense.”

@bevthrills said:

“As ordinary South Africans slog away, honestly surrendering their hard-earned cash to SARS, these guys just grab it, and spend it on obscene gluttonous materialism 🤮🤢🤮”

@KevinHamann8 claimed:

“They always talk about ‘LAND' but never buy any. Same with Floyd and Iceboy, they could have bought farms with their parliamentary salary, but decided to waste it instead. Now they are Landless just like all their supporters.”

@Bonisa_Bonani questioned:

“So, all of a sudden, things like schools, government programs, houses, charity are not ‘free stuff’ or ‘Socialism’ anymore?”

Gareth Cliff reacted to tenderpreneurs with a brutal nickname.

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in after SIU raids Maumela

In other news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai and Sol Phenduka reacted after the SIU raided Hangwani Maumela's posh mansion.

Ntsiki Mazwai's comment sparked a heated discussion about undocumented foreigners and South Africa’s struggling healthcare system. On the other hand, Sol Phenduka reacted with his characteristic, humorous tone.

