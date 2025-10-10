The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the home of Hangwani Maumela, as part of an operation to recover assets linked to the Tembisa Hospital R2 billion scandal

Ntsiki Mazwai and Sol Phenduka weighed in on pictures and videos of luxury vehicles being loaded into removal trucks

Ntsiki Mazwai's comment sparked a heated discussion about undocumented foreigners and South Africa’s struggling healthcare system

SA celebrities reacted after Tembisa Hospital alleged looter Hangwani Maumela's cars were seized. Image: missntsikimazwai/Instagram, Solphendukaa/X, solphenduka/Instagram

South African celebrities, Ntsiki Mazwai and Sol Phenduka, weighed in after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the luxury Sandton home of Hangwani Maumela.

Maumela was flagged as one of the leaders of the syndicates that looted R2 billion from Tembisa Hospital. The SIU raided his Sandton home on Thursday, 9 October 2025, as part of an R820 million asset recovery operation.

As videos and photos of the SIU’s removal trucks filled with three Lamborghinis and other luxury items went viral on social media, South Africans weighed in with disbelief. Ntsiki Mazwai and Sol Phenduka joined the conversation, with one sharing a hilarious take and the other a controversial one.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts after Hangwani Maumela loses cars

Taking to her X account, Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on a video of one of the Lamborghinis being loaded into a removal truck. She suggested that the real reason South Africa’s hospitals are struggling isn’t foreigners, but corruption. The post was captioned:

“Here is the money for our medicines. Then we fight foreign nationals for finishing the medicines.”

See the post below:

Sol Phenduka reacts to Hangwani Maumela losing cars

On the other hand, Sol Phenduka reacted to a picture of Maumela’s Lamborghinis in a removal truck. The former Kaya FM presenter shared his characteristic, humorous tone. The post was captioned:

“Meanwhile, wena ulamba kini!!!!! 💔💔 (Meanwhile, you are hungry)”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Ntsiki Mazwai's reaction

In the comments section beneath Ntsiki Mazwai’s reaction, South Africans expressed a mix of reactions. While some agreed with Ntsiki, others disagreed with her and justified barring foreigners from receiving medical assistance at public hospitals.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nama_Khoe asked:

“Can these two things be true at the same time?”

@Pablo012GP argued:

“Ntsiki, wait ✋🏾, don’t and never mix these issues. Corruption is a very serious issue that is being committed by our government officials; hence, we suffer on the ground. With the little that we have, we can’t afford to share it with Foreigners ☝🏾. They should just go home and stop being cowards. Fight for their freedom in their own countries. Not South Africa, our Land! We can’t turn a blind eye to them (Foreigners). They commit lots of crimes in our Country and we end up not being able to trace them.”

@NguluvheKhulu suggested:

“We have to fight both; the corrupt and the illegal immigrants leeching on our meagre resources, that is the right thing to do.”

@GuleVuyani said:

“Ask people who actually work in clinics and hospitals, let them tell you about the relief in terms of numbers and availability of beds and medicine. The problem is multifaceted, and dealing with one doesn't prevent dealing with the other. They are all problems that need attention.”

