The Special Investigating Unit seized property belonging to corruption-accused businessman Hangwani Maumela

Maumela has, for years, been linked to the looting of Tembisa Hospital after whistleblower Babita Deokaran exposed the corruption at the hospital

A video of his house, which went viral on social media, appeared in an episode of Top Billing some years back

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Hangwani Maumela's house appeared on Top Billing. Image: @Menziwangempela

Source: Twitter

SANDTON, JOHANNESBURG — South Africans got a glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle of tenderpreneur and corruption-linked businessman Hangwani Maumela after the Special Investigating Unit seized his properties. These included a multimillion-rand mansion in the heart of Sandton.

As the raids, which began on 9 October 2025, continue, videos of his lifestyle continue to flood social media. One of the videos was posted by X user Mntungw'Omuhle on his @KingMntungwa X account. It is not clear when the house appeared on Top Billing.

A look at Maumela's house

In the video, the presenter is taken on a tour of the house, and it is mentioned in the video that the client contacted the interior designer and wanted his personal touch on the house. It's unclear whether the client was Maumela or someone else.

The house then shows how the staircase was redefined to include a glass staircase. Artwork from local artwork was curated and placed around the house. The rooms also have bespoke and custom-made furniture and an electric fireplace.

View the X video here:

What happened to Maumela's properties?

Law enforcement began retrieving Maumela's property in September this year. The Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a permit from the Gauteng High Court and seized property and assets worth R325 million in September. These included luxurious vehicles, high-end property, and boats.

The Special Investigating Unit raided his Sandton home on 10 October, where they seized more assets, including luxurious vehicles. This was after he was linked to the looting of more than R2 billion from Tembisa Hospital.

Hangwani Maumela allegedly looted Tembisa Hospital. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

South Africans giving their opinions on X were stunned.

Cllr Welekazi said:

"They steal from us and then go to Top Billing to boast and show off."

Chris Mahlanya said:

"Growing up and watching Top Billing, we thought working hard and education were the path to those houses, kanti they belong to corrupt people."

Ted Beau ssidf:

"I'm seeing 50 doctors' salaries, 500 anesthetics, 5000 injections, 10,000 masks that could have gone to Tembisa in one house."

Vox Vega said:

"Top Billing was unknowingly flexing criminal proceeds on us."

Aaron Motsoaledi reacts to Tembisa hospital looting

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi reacted to the news that Tembisa Hospital was looted. He reacted with shock and slammed the looting.

Motsialedi praised whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran. He added that another whistleblower is in hiding for exposing corruption.

Source: Briefly News