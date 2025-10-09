Special Investigating Unit Seizes Property of Businessman Hangwani Maumela for Alleged Tender Fraud
- The Special Investigating Unit has seized property belonging to controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela
- Mayumela is linked to the looting of the Tembisa Hospital, in which over R2.3 billion was looted
- The property includes a car wash, a barber shop, and luxury vehicles, and videos of the raids have gone viral
SANDTON, JOHANNESBURG — The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has raided the home of controversial tenderpreneur Hangwani Maumela on 9 October 2025. Maumela was linked to the looting of over R2.3 billion from the Thembisa Hospital.
SABC News journalist Lopang Alamu posted the raids on her @LopangAlamu X account. The videos show the SIU trucks loading off luxury vehicles. These vehicles include a blue Lamborghini and a Porsche.
This is a developing story.
