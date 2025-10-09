Global site navigation

Special Investigating Unit Seizes Property of Businessman Hangwani Maumela for Alleged Tender Fraud
by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • The Special Investigating Unit has seized property belonging to controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela
  • Mayumela is linked to the looting of the Tembisa Hospital, in which over R2.3 billion was looted
  • The property includes a car wash, a barber shop, and luxury vehicles, and videos of the raids have gone viral

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The plush home of businessman Hangwani Maumela was raided by the SIU
The SIU raided and seized Hangwani Maumela. Image: Lopang Alamu/@LopangAlamu/X
SANDTON, JOHANNESBURG — The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has raided the home of controversial tenderpreneur Hangwani Maumela on 9 October 2025. Maumela was linked to the looting of over R2.3 billion from the Thembisa Hospital.

SABC News journalist Lopang Alamu posted the raids on her @LopangAlamu X account. The videos show the SIU trucks loading off luxury vehicles. These vehicles include a blue Lamborghini and a Porsche.

View the X videos here:

This is a developing story.

