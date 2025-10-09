The Special Investigating Unit has seized property belonging to controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela

Mayumela is linked to the looting of the Tembisa Hospital, in which over R2.3 billion was looted

The property includes a car wash, a barber shop, and luxury vehicles, and videos of the raids have gone viral

The SIU raided and seized Hangwani Maumela. Image: Lopang Alamu/@LopangAlamu/X

SANDTON, JOHANNESBURG — The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has raided the home of controversial tenderpreneur Hangwani Maumela on 9 October 2025. Maumela was linked to the looting of over R2.3 billion from the Thembisa Hospital.

SABC News journalist Lopang Alamu posted the raids on her @LopangAlamu X account. The videos show the SIU trucks loading off luxury vehicles. These vehicles include a blue Lamborghini and a Porsche.

This is a developing story.

