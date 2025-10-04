Taxpayers Speak Out Regarding R2 Billion Tembisa Hospital Scandal

South Africans were appalled by the news of the embezzlement of the R2 billion meant to support a public hospital in Gauteng

Many people shared their concerns about the growing corruption in the country and demanded justice

Social media users emphasised that all beneficiaries of the misappropriated funds should be imprisoned

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

On 29 September, news broke about the R2 billion corruption at Tembisa Hospital scandal, which appalled the nation.

Taxpayers spoke out regarding the looted R2 billion in Gauteng. Image: @DoxaDigital

Source: Getty Images

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) uncovered that the R2 billion intended for healthcare at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, had been looted. The money was meant for the procurement of medical supplies, equipment, and services, but it was siphoned off via corrupt and fraudulent arrangements.

South Africans urged that all those who benefited from the misappropriated funds should face jail time. A woman on TikTok, Noloo Mbatha, suggested that all baddies who show off their lavish lives online, children of the corrupt officials, and bribed professionals should be investigated and sentenced.

More taxpayers shared their heartbreak over the unsettling news and demanded justice:

“The Tembisa Hospital saga is so layered.”

More on the R2 billion Tembisa Hospital saga

Investigators analysed over 2000 procurement bundles and found serious fraud and maladministration. There were 4501 purchase orders with service providers implicated.

A recurring tactic was splitting large contracts into smaller ones that were under half a million to avoid formal tender processes. Forged supply chains were used, and some invoices claimed deliveries that did not happen.

Who is involved in the Tembisa Hospital saga?

Three major syndicates were involved, including:

Maumela Syndicate is linked to Hangwani Maumela, who accumulated about R816.6 million of the funds.

Mazibuko Syndicate is linked to Rudolph Mazibuko with R285.5 million.

Syndicate X is linked to an identity that has not yet been made public, worth about R596.4 million.

It has been reported that at least 15 current and former officials of the Tembisa Hospital and Gauteng Department of Health are implicated in corruption, money laundering, bid rigging, and collusion. The total value of corrupt payments linked to the officials was R122.3 million.

Corruption impact on Tembisa Hospital

Because of the exposed corruption, supplies often did not reach the hospital, and patient care was affected by shortages and delays. Senior management and other officials failed to catch or prevent the misuse.

The SIU made multiple referrals for disciplinary action against officials. There are also moves to seize assets and recover funds via the National Prosecuting Authority and Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Death of a whistleblower

A senior financial official in the Gauteng Department of Health, Babita Deokarana, triggered the probe with an audit. She flagged serious irregularities, including a high volume of questionable purchase orders in 2021.

Deokaran was assassinated in August 2021. Her death has been widely linked to her whistleblowing.

SA responds to unsettling R2 billion saga

South Africans were appalled by the news and shared their views online:

South Africans pressed for looted R2 billion beneficiaries to be arrested, Image: @Valentinrussanov

Source: Getty Images

@Mpofana🫧🫀pointed out:

“They were quick to arrest the NSFAS girl. They must do the same now.”

@Nomfundo Ndlamlenze commented:

“There's a woman who once made a video saying that baddies can actually help with solving crime, corruption, and everything else.”

@Nila highlighted:

“Arrest the bank employees who didn't flag those amounts, too. Why must I account for all money coming into my account, but they keep moving loot?”

@Nomhle said:

“The wives and the side chicks.”

@B shared:

“Everyone who was benefiting from the corruption must go.”

@zuki__m wrote:

“The sad part here is we’re angry this week, but when we circle back next month, it’ll be as if nothing happened. The baddies will be preparing for vacations, the kids are ready for school holidays overseas, and hubby is taking out his 16th Lambo on the weekends with the boys.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi Shocked by R2bn Tembisa Hospital Corruption

Briefly News also reported that Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has weighed in on the confirmation that over R2 billion was looted from the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that three syndicates, including one linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela and Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

South Africans were not impressed with the Minister of Health's reaction, saying that he was getting like President Cyril Ramaphosa. Maumela is related to Cyril Ramaphosa through marriage, but the president has distanced himself from the controversial businessman.

Source: Briefly News