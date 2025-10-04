The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has allegedly failed to pay thousands of companies

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is in the spotlight again after allegedly failing to pay thousands of companies contracted to supply foodstuffs to schools across the province under the school's nutrition programme.

It is alleged that the service providers were last paid in June 2025. According to the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) Service Providers Association, the payments were made after pressure was applied on the department to do so.

It is alleged that a R2.4-billion grant, which comes from the Department of Basic Education, was received to fund the programme. Lindani Matiwane, chairperson of the association, slammed the Department of Education officials for attending lavish luncheons and social events while children go hungry and miss out on meals essential for their concentration and well-being at school.

Serious dereliction of duty

He also expressed concern over reports that teacher unions were present at these extravagant gatherings, describing the behaviour as both inhumane and a serious dereliction of duty. Matiwane stated that the organisations meant to advocate for educators and learners seemed complicit in the wasteful activities and were ignoring the crisis unfolding in schools.

Earlier this week, the provincial treasury, led by MEC Francois Rodgers, announced that the Department of Education is under intervention to prevent it from placing orders it cannot afford to pay for.

For this reason, the department was initially prevented from placing orders for next year’s school textbooks. The provincial treasury later secured R800-million to fund the purchases.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube met with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, Hlomuka, and Rodgers, and established a task team to stabilise the department by raising R3.4 billion to keep it operational.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the KZN education department.

@Jake_Shaw2 said:

"This is absolutely unacceptable! How can the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education continue to neglect their responsibilities and fail to pay contracted companies? These companies are providing essential food supplies to schools and they deserve to be paid on time."

@Lejwemotho said:

"But the MECs two wives have been paid I bet."

@ziyakhala_z said:

"Thamsanqa 17% Ntuli is useless."

@Sthabiso_c said:

"SIU is busy with them."

