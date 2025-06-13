‘I Wasn’t Aware’: KZN Premier Surprised by School Financial Struggles.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said that he was unaware that schools in KZN had severe financial problems

The premier said that R900 million would be allocated from next week to schools across the province

Ntuli said that schools would be fully funded in line with the norms and standards going forward

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has admitted he was unaware that schools in the province were struggling to operate due to severe financial shortfalls. His remarks follow growing pressure from teacher unions and school communities over disrupted teaching caused by delayed or insufficient funding in the province.

Several schools across KZN have reported being unable to carry out daily operations due to a lack of money. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lack of money

Several schools across KZN have reported being unable to carry out daily operations due to a lack of money. Teacher unions, including the National Teachers’ Union (NATU) and the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU), brought the matter directly to the premier’s attention.

They argue that government allocations are falling short of the national norms and standards for school funding, a framework meant to guide how schools are resourced and function.

Following a meeting with union representatives, Ntuli admitted he had no prior knowledge of the situation’s severity. He described the funding crisis as unexpected and committed to addressing it urgently.

Ntuli announced that from next week, payments to schools would begin, and within two weeks, no school should still be owed money. He said government would ensure schools are fully funded in line with the norms and standards going forward.

R900 million to be allocated to schools

The premier also confirmed that R900 million would be allocated to schools across the province. The funds, he said, would be sourced from other provincial departments to close the gap.

The funding crisis has already led to problems for teachers and learners in some parts of KZN, with teaching and learning severely disrupted.

Ntuli announced that from next week, payments to schools would begin. Image: Leisa Tyler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

