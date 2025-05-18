The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, said he was worried about the proliferation of guns on the province's streets

This was after eight people were killed and two were injured in a mass shooting in an informal settlement in Umlazi, Durban

South Africans called on the government to devise effective solutions to the gun problem in the province after Ntuli said community members must report illegal guns

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Thami Ntuli weighed in on the prevalence of illegal guns in the province. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL —KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli expressed concern about guns in the province on 18 May 2025 and said community members must report unlicensed firearms. This was after eight people were gunned down in a mass shooting in Umlazi, Durban, on 17 May.

Thami Ntuli on gun proliferation

eNCA reported that Ntuli was concerned about the number of mass shootings in the province. He said that the motive behind the shooting in Umlazi was unknown. Ntuli commented that it was devastating to see that the incidents of mass shootings are becoming prevalent. He remarked that one of the victims of the Umlazi shooting was an active crime fighter and activist.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli discussed gun violence in the province. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"The police are following different leads, but they have not arrested the perpetrators," he said.

He said the government is concerned about the prevalence of illegal firearms. Ntuli called on community members in KwaZulu-Natal to collaborate with the police to report on those with illegal firearms in the area. The Premier said citizens must report on community members who have unlicensed firearms.

"It's important we stop this before it has a direct impact on our relatives and ourselves," he said.

Ntuli praises SAPS

Ntuli pointed out that the provincial government has started engaging the private sector to help fight crime by providing technology that can assist in fighting crime. He defended the police in the province.

"Police are doing good work in KwaZulu-Natal. Under the leadership of General Nhlnhla Mkhwanazi, even other provinces can see they are strong, but police alone cannot end crime," he added.

Three gunmen stormed a house in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, which was preparing for a funeral on 15 May 2025. The unknown assailants opened fire and shot and killed three mourners. Two more were injured.

South Africans demand a solution

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post were dissatisfied and demanded that the government act with urgency.

Mzo Dlamini said:

"The government is always concerned but no one is searching for these firearms. The police must be everywhere. They must be visible in the community day and night."

Mpho Mat Motlokwa said:

"We expect a leader to come up with solutions, not tell us about how worried they are."

Mpapi Thabang said:

"Next month you're gonna be concerned again, and as usual, do nothing."

John Anthony Quinn said:

"Maybe stopping police supplying guns to criminals will help!"

Kagi Don said:

"He is aiming at the suggestion of disarming private securities."

Mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal results in 4 deaths

In a related article. Briefly News reported that four people were killed in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, on 27 October 2024. One person was injured during the incident, which happened at a homestead in the Nyezane area.

Five gunmen stormed the homestead where a traditional ceremony took place. They opened fire and killed three people. The fourth victim succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News