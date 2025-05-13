The South African Police Service in Musina, Limpopo, is investigating a horrific shooting between members of a taxi association

The incident happened outside of a food outlet where the victims were seated and eating

The assailants approached them and opened fire, and one person was hit by a stray bullet, killing him

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Three taxi association members were killed in Musina. Image: Hiraman

Source: Getty Images

MUSINA, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder after three people were shot and killed outside of an eatery in Musina, Limpopo, on 10 May 2025.

Taxi association members killed

According to the South African Police Service, two of the victims, members of the Beitbridge Taxi Association, were sitting at an eatery close to midnight when unidentified assailants approached them. Without warning, they opened fire and killed them. Another man was hit by a stray bullet, which killed him. He returned fire before dying and killed one of the assailants while the other escaped.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The police are investigating three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. The province's commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident and said an investigation into the shooting has been launched.

The police also reported that a 28-year-old man was assaulted to death by unknown suspects on 11 May. Hadebe said the police are expecting to make a breakthrough and are working around the clock to investigate the shooting.

Taxi violence in SA

A taxi owner was shot and killed on 9 April 2025 in Soweto while he was getting a haircut in Diepkloof. The barber witnessed the entire shooting.

Taxi associations in Gauteng agreed to a ceasefire. The MEC of Transport Kedibone Diale-tlabela met with the Nancefield-Dube West Taxi Association and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association after months of taxi violence.

The meeting came after three members of the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association were killed in a shooting while patrolling Mofolo Village. The MEC pledged that a solution to the ongoing taxi violence between the taxi associations will be found. She called on taxi associations to abide by the ceasefire agreement.

Three people were killed in Limpopo. Image: Jacok Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

She also hosted a prayer session on 10 April in response to the taxi violence that broke out in the province. Residents who attended the prayer sessions spoke about how they were affected by taxi violence. Community members added that they were living in fear because of the taxi violence.

Former SAA board member arrested for taxi violence

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Yakhe Kwinana, a former board member of state-owned enterprise South African Airways, was arrested in connection with several crimes. These included extortion and taxi violence.

Kwinana was arrested in Midrand, Ekurhuleni, on 17 March after an inter-provincial operation was launched to focus on criminal networks linked to extortion. Kwinana allegedly made use of armed men to intimidate people and extort money from them. She also repeatedly ordered the demolition of one of the victims' properties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News