A taxi owner lost his life on 9 April 2025 while visiting the barber shop and getting a hair cut

The South African Police Service believe that the incident could be linked to taxi associations fighting for Soweto routes

The incident followed a shooting on 8 April when three taxi marshals were shot and killed in Mofolo

SOWETO, JOHANNESBURG — A taxi owner was shot in cold blood in Diepkloof, Soweto, on 8 April 2025 while getting a haircut at the barber. The barber witnessed the horrific shooting and is shaken.

What happened to the taxi owner?

According to TimesLIVE, the barber said he was about to cut the victim's hair when three armed men walked in. They shot him, and he fell. They checked the pulse and when they found one, they shot him three times. The barber said they then pointed a gun at him after killing the taxi owner.

A police officer who could not be named believed that the murder was linked to taxi rivalry in Soweto. A day before the Diepkloof shooting, three taxi marshals belonging to the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association were gunned down in Mofolo central when they were travelling from their offices to the ranks.

Stories about taxi-related violence

South Africans shaken by the incident

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post discussed the vicious nature of the taxi industry.

John Mfanafuthi Radebe said:

"We are led by a weak government. We have the state muscle to shut this chaos in the taxi industry for good."

Charles Austen said:

"Wow. People are becoming more and more evil and heartless by the day."

Thulani Mashabane said:

"It's really gotten out of hand. If the taxi business was very peaceful, I would have ventured into it, but no one wants to sleep with one eye open and live in fear."

Mildred Letsielo said:

"What a cruel and evil industry. If they don't bully motorists they kill their own."

Lindokuhle Bucsllionaire Good-Intent said:

"Government must regulated the industry and limit ownership of cars."

