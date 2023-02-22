A 10-year-old student was shot when a taxi owner was assassinated outside a Primary School in Durban

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was called to the scene and found the taxi owner dead from multiple gunshot wounds

South Africans were horrified by the shooting that injured the student and traumatised witnesses

DURBAN - A 10-year-old student was shot and wounded on Wednesday outside Lotusville Primary School in Verulam, Durban. The student got caught in the crossfire during the assassination of a taxi owner.

Private security company arrive at the crime scene

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was alerted to the incident by residents, teachers and people who witnessed the rapid gunfire aimed at a Toyota Hilux bakkie, reported TimesLIVE.

Available Rusa officers were sent to the scene and found the Toyota Hilux around 2:20pm parked next to the school punctured with bullet holes.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the driver was declared dead and was shot in the body and head.

Witnesses said gunmen in a silver Mercedes-Benz killed the man believed to be a taxi owner.

SA react to the KZN shooting outside the school premises

Citizens on Facebook were shocked that the taxi owner was targeted outside the school. Many expressed that the crime in KwaZulu-Natal was becoming alarming.

Owen Chipen said:

"We have to repeat one point a million times, put SANDF in our streets, especially in hot spots."

Madanoni Zulu shared:

"I live in KZN and it seems like I'm the only one who doesn't own a gun."

Rofhatutshedzwa Mash suggested:

"It's time we donate KZN to Eswatini."

Senyobi Manamela commented:

"Living in KZN must be listed in 1000 ways to die."

Madee Dladla wrote:

"And what is Bheki Cele doing about the shooting happening right in front of him."

