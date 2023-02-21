A new epic film about taxi owners and taxi drivers reportedly premiered in cinemas in Durban on Thursday

The two-hour movie titled Taxi Bosses features some of the country's talented actors, such as Siyabonga Radebe and Andile Mxakaza

Taxi boss and movie producer Nhlanhla Shelembe said the film was shot in Durban and told 'real untold stories" and aims to teach passengers about their rights

A taxi boss has produced a new film about the South African taxi industry.

Andile Mxakaza and Siyabonga Radebe star in new movie, 'Taxi Bosses'.

Source: Instagram

Taxi Bosses features stars such as former Uzalo actor Siyabonga Radebe and former Isibaya star Andile Mxakaza. The movie was filmed in Durban. It premiered at Suncoast CineCentre in Durban on Thursday, February 16.

Taxi boss Nhlanhla Shelembe told Daily Sun that some movies about the Mzansi taxi industry don't reveal all. The Durban-based businessman said he decided to tell their real untold stories, adding that he'll show people what he knows. The movie shows the lives of taxi bosses and taxi drivers.

Taxi Bosses to teach passengers about their rights

He said the movie aims to teach passengers not to be mistreated by misbehaving taxi drivers, adding that those mistreated passengers can report the drivers to taxi associations.

The movie will also show the life of those who wash taxis, cook food and fix taxis at taxi ranks. Taxi Bosses is two hours long and was shot in just 20 days.

