AKA and Cassper Nyovest's supporters took to social media to remember their beef following AKA's assassination

Supa Mega and the Siyathandana hitmaker used to diss each other and even confront each other at events such as awards ceremonies and concerts

Hip-hop heads agreed that the Fela In Versace hitmaker and Mufasa made a lot of money from their "exaggerated" beef

Hip-hop heads took to social media to remember AKA and Cassper Nyovest's beef.

AKA and Cassper Nyovest made a lot of money from their beef. Image: @akaworldwide, @casspernyovest

After Supa Mega was laid to rest over the weekend, his fans and Cassper's stans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their beef. The two rappers used to roast each other on social media and dissed each other in their tracks.

One tweep posted a screenshot of AKA's tweet taking shots at Mufasa. They were attending the local hip-hop awards then and sat two seats away from each other.

Mzansi shares their thoughts on AKA and Casssper's long-standing beef

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the beef, keeping both rappers on their game for a minute. Many agreed that AKA and Cassper Nyovest milked their beef dry.

@ImVeeMk wrote:

"This is where he got the watermelon Cruz idea. AKA was a menace is his early days, but he was maturing."

@NLYSRNDPTY said:

"If I was a young rapper getting into the game right now I'd actually pray for an 'arch nemesis'. These guys made a lot of money from this beef. The fact that Megacy and Tsibipians spent money on these two just to outdo each other is crazy."

@NewHouse_NM commented:

"And it was well within their plan."

@NeeseeSA wrote:

"I miss the days AKAlelanga, AKAmameli ,AKAzozwa ngawe. Ow Kiernan baby."

@NoluthandoMaBZ added:

"But the day Cassper released Thuto and later AKA dropped Don't Forget to Pray and the first verse went 'I know I know we just saved the day'. AKA was bottom of the barrel savage."

Cassper Nyovest claims beef with AKA was exaggerated

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest reportedly visited AKA's family after the latter's death. Mufasa's arch-rival in the Mzansi hip-hop space was gunned down in Durban on Friday, February 10.

Following AKA's death, Mufasa took to his timeline and sent his condolences to the Fela In Versace hitmaker's family. He also revealed that he was not attending the funeral because he was flying out of the country.

ZAlebs reports that Cassper went to Supa Mega's family in Bryanston in Johannesburg before the funeral. Sunday World reported that Mufasa told AKA's family that their beef was "exaggerated".

