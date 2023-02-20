Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down a few metres away from a mobile station

Carte Blanche's Twitter page made the claims and garnered a huge crowd in their comments section

Peeps shared mixed reactions, mostly blasting the South African Police Services (SAPS) for incompetence

More details about AKA's assassination have come up. The rapper was gunned down with his former manager Tebello "Tibz Motsoane" in Durban on Florida Road.

Since February 10, the day Supa Mega was slain, many people have tried to piece together alleged evidence to expose the hitmen.

News24 reported that CCTV footage from the evening AKA and Tibz were assassinated was posted on social media. Peeps tried to analyse the shooting outside Wish restaurant and came up with a few theories.

Shortly after AKA's burial, @carteblanchetv weighed in on the murder. The M-Net show's Twitter page claimed that after investigating, they discovered that Mega and Tibz were shot a few metres away from a mobile police station.

"Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were shot outside a poplular restaurant in KZN - just a few metres from a mobile police station. We investigate tonight 7pm on #CarteBlanche on @MNet channel 101. @bonglez #akaworldwide"

AKA's fans blast SAPS for failing to protect AKA

@subtitle_tweets said:

"We’ve said it a million times that police were involved on it. The sooner you understand it, the better."

@nakai_moon shared:

"Omg, that’s even more concerning."

@mcstragth1 posted:

"After watching an episode of Cutting Edge about how hitmen operate, SA is not safe anymore. Carte Blanche help us find the gunmen."

@theolla21 replied:

"I guess the mobile police station was not mobile that night."

@reezmozn commented:

"Police services are a joke in the entire country. Why would Durban be any different? "

@skhumbu05217616 also said:

"Majority of the time, police don't sit in those mobile offices. They do foot patrols. Even during the day that office is closed. I drop my son to school close by and I see them walking up and down Florida road."

@Famous1ZN wrote:

"Why do you sound surprised? We have zero police force. We have a dysfunctional government. We are now a mafia state that supports terrorists."

@lauretteSchoema added:

"We live in a real gangsters' paradise! Life is cheap and of course, the chances of getting away with murder are very high in our beloved country!"

Sources say contract to kill AKA could have cost R250k, fans blast the Inkabi industry

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's death topped Twitter trends and headlines since he was gunned down outside Wish restaurant in Durban on Friday, February 10.

Since the rapper's death, people have called on the police to ensure that the inkabi industry in Durban is put to an end.

According to TimesLIVE, Durban's hitmen-for-hire industry charges a range of money depending on the person's prominence. The publication interviewed a taxi boss with inside information about the inkabi industry and said the prices range from R10 000 to R500 000. Per the taxi boss' estimation, AKA's hit probably cost R250 000.

