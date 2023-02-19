Social media users have reacted to reports that Durban's inkabi industry charges certain amounts of money to murder people

A recent report indicated that hitmen allegedly charge between R10 000 and R500 000 and AKA's life reportedly cost around R250 000

People called out those who assassinate people for having little regard for human life

AKA's death has been topping Twitter trends and headlines since he was gunned down outside Wish restaurant in Durban on Friday 10 February.

Sources in the hitmen-for-hire industry allege that AKA's hit was probably R250k. Image: @akaworldwide and Getty Images.

Since the rapper's death, people have called on the police to ensure that the inkabi industry in Durban is put to an end.

AKA's hitmen were probably paid R250 000

According to TimesLIVE, Durban's hitmen-for-hire industry charges a range of money depending on how prominent the person is. The publication interviewed a taxi boss with inside information about the inkabi industry and said the prices range from R10 000 to R500 000. Per the taxi boss' estimation, AKA's hit probably cost R250 000.

Social media users react to the news

AKA's fans are still coming to terms with their favourite rapper's death. Many took to social media to blast the police for not doing anything about the hitmen-for-hire industry.

@Bongani Mbanjwa wrote:

"This country is something else. Killers are known, it's known how much they charge and they get interviewed by media houses. All of this is NORMAL."

@Enza Ka Thulani commented:

"Yes, they say if u are a well-known person then the price goes up....again these hitmen bribe bodyguards."

@Shirley Hill added:

"Very good detective work guys you getting closer to the truth ."

@Sibu Maliti noted:

"No amount of money is worth a human life, its brutality and no amount of hunger should push anyone to kill, we are living amongst monsters."

@Kwinika Wa Kwinika said:

"Perpetuating crime ......giving it fancy names "industry ". There is totally nothing industry in murders."

