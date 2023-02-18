AKA has been buried and his family's request for a private funeral was not honoured by the mourners

Pictures and videos from the funeral are trending on social media, and the casket and family are in full view

Mzansi people are stunned that the wishes of the Forbes family were disregarded by the people close to them

Pictures and photos from AKA's funeral leaked after his family wanted a private burial.

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was laid to rest on February 18 at Westpark Cemetry in Johannesburg. The rapper was assassinated on February 10 by unknown gunmen outside Wish on Florida in Durban.

The country has been in mourning for the week, and AKA's family gave fans an opportunity to bid their farewells at his memorial service which was televised live on Friday. The Forbes family only asked for privacy on the day of the funeral.

Leaked pictures and videos from AKA's funeral get posted online

AKA's burial which was reserved for close family and friends soon became public. Pictures and videos of his family at the cemetery were leaked online and people got a glimpse of the proceedings.

Mzani react to leaked footage of AKA's funeral

@Brian40887698 said:

"Should be private."

@Mamphephethe_10 stated:

"Didn't the family want this to be private, people are problematic with their phones."

@Livumile35 wrote:

"This is why ba re timile funeral, no respect people’s wishes."

@QueenRose_K asked:

"The family requested a private ceremony, how is that so difficult to understand?"

@thulendebs tweeted:

"This little girl has seen all. I am sure it's her first time seeing this and it is her father."

@BryannGomez commented:

"This is sad. No parents have to go through this."

@Charneychantal added:

"My heart is throbbing."

@NdebeleSolly wrote:

"You’ll are full of nonsense now you had to smuggle your phone to take pictures and post them here for clout."

Earlier Briefly News reported that AKA's fans still can't believe their favourite rapper is gone. The star was assassinated by unknown gunmen on 10 February in front of Wish restaurant in Durban.

A video showing a hearse and motorcade taking Kiernan Forbes' to his final resting place left many in their feels.

