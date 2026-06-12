Klipdrift, a renowned brandy, launched a major rugby partnership celebrating the legendary "Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry" between South Africa and New Zealand

The high-profile launch was held on Thursday, 11 June 2026, at the historic Van Ryn’s Distillery and Brandy Cellar in Stellenbosch, Western Cape

The launch brought together rugby icons to explore the rich history and tension through a podcast, while introducing an innovative national search for everyday Springbok lookalikes

Briefly News with rugby icons Victor Matfield and Scarra Ntubeni, who shared personal career highlights, retirement updates, and humorous record-breaking stories

Rugby legends gathered to witness the partnership between Klipdrift and Rugby's Greatest Rivalry. Image: Original

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Heineken Beverages officially launched its dynamic brand partnership with the Springboks, creating a dedicated fan experience focused on the sport's most legendary historical matchup. Hosted at the scenic Van Ryn’s Distillery and Brandy Cellar, the collaborative launch brought legendary voices together to dive deep into the cultural heritage of the Springboks vs All Blacks rivalry. By building a live platform for debate and candid conversation, the premium brandy producer aims to champion the passionate ordinary supporters who anchor South Africa’s rich matchday traditions.

Inside the new Rugby Rivals Podcast Initiative

Speaking at the launch, Heineken Beverages Marketing Director Andrea Quaye emphasised that the corporate alignment goes far beyond typical on-field athletic performances. According to Andrea, the main motive behind the deal is to elevate everyday fan interactions, family watch-day traditions, and the lively debates that survive long past the final whistle.

To honour this culture, the event previewed the Rugby Rivals podcast, an analytical audio series co-hosted online by iconic Victor Matfield and All Black great Sir John Kirwan, with other Springboks legends Warren Brosnihan and Marius Joubert. Additionally, Andrea announced a fun national campaign celebrating a matchday favourite, Klipdrift and Coke, through a public talent hunt seeking ordinary South Africans who resemble Springbok squad players.

An African drum band opened the event in a proudly South African way. Image: Original

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Siyabonga “Scarra” Ntubeni talks retirement and brotherhood

Briefly News spoke with former Stormers front-rower Siyabonga Scarra Ntubeni, who retired from professional rugby in April 2026 after a stellar career. Reflecting on his international journey, the 35-year-old named the Springboks' September 2019 Rugby Championship-clinching victory over Argentina as his ultimate career highlight. He noted the profound joy of lifting a major trophy alongside lifelong friends, such as Siya Kolisi, Sbu, Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane.

Addressing his transition to civilian life after 16 to 17 continuous years in the elite sporting system, Scarra admitted that stepping away is both scary and stimulating. While he is eagerly tapping into his extensive personal network to explore new sectors outside of sport, he maintains that he intends to remain rooted within rugby circles through media commentary and youth mentorship.

Siyabonga "Scarra" Ntubeni shared his fears and excitement about life after his professional rugby career. Image: Original

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Victor Matfield reflects on Springboks history

The Briefly News team also caught up with Springbok legend Victor Matfield, who brought lighthearted humour to the stage when discussing the loss of his long-standing international appearances record to Eben Etzebeth, who surpassed him in 2024. Victor recalled seeing 19-year-old Eben at his book launch and inviting him to a braai.

He added that he predicted the teenager would play for the national team within twelve months, adding that Eben couldn’t believe it, as he had not played professional rugby yet. He joked that his 12-year-old daughter was far less pleased with the record being broken, constantly tracking the stats and humorously asking if Etzebeth was ever going to get injured or retire.

When questioned about the most embarrassing moment of his legendary career, Victor pointed to South Africa’s historic, shocking loss to Japan at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. While admitting the defeat was tough to swallow as the team's most veteran with the most caps, he joked that the loss was “meant to be” to help globalise the game, ultimately paving the way for Japan to host one of the most successful World Cups in sporting history.

5 Briefly News Springboks-related articles

In a get-to-know-me interview, Springbok player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu revealed that he enjoys a Gatsby from Golden Dish in Athlone and prefers a night in to clubbing.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed his love and appreciation to his best friend Eben Etzebeth, whom he said had supported him throughout his rugby career.

A young lady posted an AI-generated video of herself warmly embracing Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, shocking many viewers who said it looked real.

A delightful video captured Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and assistant Mzwandile 'Stokke' Stick dancing together in celebration of their Rugby Championship victory.

A girlfriend orchestrated a massive surprise for her Springboks-obsessed boyfriend by gifting him merchandise, a tackle pad, and a case of his favourite beverage, earning praise online.

Source: Briefly News