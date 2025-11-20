A girlfriend orchestrated a massive surprise for her Springboks-obsessed boyfriend by gifting him merchandise, a tackle pad, and a case of his favourite beverage

The heartwarming unboxing video was shared on Instagram, attracting massive views and praise from social media users for her thoughtfulness and generosity

Social media users agreed that the gifts were the best a man could ask for, playfully crowning the creator the “Girlfriend of the Year”

A boyfriend was in disbelief after seeing his girlfriend's Springboks gifts for him. Image: @kaysmxth

Source: Instagram

A young woman’s thoughtful surprise for her rugby-loving boyfriend captured the attention of social media users, who loved her cute surprise.

The heartwarming video, shared on Instagram by @kaysmxh, showcased a deep understanding of a partner’s passion, a gesture that moved viewers and earned the girlfriend praise.

The video starts with the woman standing in front of large, unopened gifts, ready to unbox them. She began the unboxing process, explaining that she wanted to have everything perfectly arranged before her boyfriend and his brother returned. She emphasised that the whole point of the gesture was to show her support for his absolute obsession with rugby and surprise him with thoughtful gifts.

The girlfriend unboxes the Springboks merchandise

The young woman, Instagram user @kaysmxh, detailed the collection of gifts: the haul included a case of his favourite beer, Springboks-branded energy drinks, snacks and several accessories. She noted her surprise when she found that two of the rugby balls were deflated.

She also purchased a ball bag, humorously explaining that her man and his brother often make a mess of the rugby balls in the house. The centrepiece of the rugby gear was a rugby tackle bag, which she said was expensive. The boyfriend's reaction to seeing the surprise was delightful. The pure joy and surprise on his face and his brother’s confirmed the success of the mission.

The boyfriend's reaction to the gifts was priceless and moved many viewers. Image: @kaysmxth

Source: Instagram

SA praises the kind girlfriend

The clip garnered massive views and comments from social media users who showered her with praise and amusement. Many viewers declared the gifts were the best things any man could ever ask for, playfully giving the woman the title of “Girlfriend of the Year.” They anticipated that the boyfriend would enjoy using his new gear. Others jokingly guessed that following such a massive Springboks-themed surprise, @kaysnxth would likely get anything she wanted from her man in return.

User @marisiemade shared:

"I absolutely love this!! Spoil that man of yours!"

User @kurtapril_ said:

"Girlfriend of the year."

User @kombo_grand joked:

"After this, she’s getting anything she wants 🔥."

User @all_about_kibee shared:

"You are amazing."

User @davidguerra9787 commented:

"This is absolutely great, your boyfriend was so happy 😢😍."

User @gina_denobrega added:

"Love their reactions, this is so cute! 🥹😄."

User @rugbyexpo said:

"This makes me want to send the homie some merchandise 🔥."

Watch the Instagram reel below:

3 Briefly News articles about relationships

A young woman shared a list of things her boyfriend does for her that would shock a bare-minimum man, impressing many social media users.

A Venda man shared a humorous and heartfelt video advising men to get themselves Xhosa wives, saying they would be pleased, sparking an online debate.

A local man went viral after sharing his monthly budget online, dividing his money into five distinct categories, and keeping R100 as a girlfriend allowance.

Source: Briefly News