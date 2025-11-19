A hilarious video went viral after a man joyfully claimed that the Springboks finally had an "Indian" player in Canan Moodie, fulfilling his lifelong dream of representation

The entertaining clip, shared on TikTok, sparked massive laughter with his humorous and factually incorrect assessment of the young player

Social media users were in stitches, loving the man’s creative theory that the rugby player was "Indian one week a month”

A local entertainer had his wife in stitches after humorously claiming a Springboks player. Image: @sedpillay

A South African man’s humorous video about representation in the Springboks rugby team captured the attention of social media users, turning a casual observation into a viral comedy clip.

The video, shared on TikTok by @sedpillay, showcased a moment of light-hearted national humour, sparking laughter and amusing responses online.

The video opens with the man standing in his living room, with the TV showcasing a rugby match playing behind him. He addresses the camera, sharing that his entire life, he was teased about the national team's lack of Indian representation. He excitedly announces that things have changed, proudly pointing out Springbok player Canan Moodie, whom he humorously refers to as Canan “Moodley.” The man, TikTok user @sedpillay, declares the Springboks rugby player to be the first rugby player of Indian descent.

The man’s claims, Canan Moodie

This was a light-hearted joke, as the sportsman is actually coloured and hails from Paarl, Western Cape, and not Durban. The man then turns to his partner, seeking validation for his “exciting news.” His amused partner corrects him gently, reminding him that the rugby player’s surname is Moodie, not the traditionally Indian surname Moodley. Refusing to be deterred by facts, the man doubles down on his theory, asserting that the rugby player is "Indian one week a month,” leaving his wife in stitches.

The man's video started a thread of humorous comments from amused viewers. Image: @sedpillay

SA reacts to the hilarious claim

The clip garnered 583K views, 25K likes, and over 700 comments from social media users who were entertained by the man’s humour. Many viewers said they were not expecting such a creative theory, loving the man’s refusal to back down from his belief. Some users playfully suggested that he should join the team himself to provide the “real representation” he was seeking. Others focused on the unifying power of the team, asserting that all that matters is that Canan's blood is "green" (referring to the Springboks' green and gold uniform).

User @Khoi joked:

"One week a month 🤣! It's fine, we just baptised him from Moodie to Moodley. Proud South African."

User @PrinP29 said:

"All this time, we at least had the Curry Cup to represent us 🤣."

User @lielie added:

"His blood is green, that's all that matters 😂😁."

User @Dwayne.A.Paulse commented:

"You changed his name, neh "Moodley" 😂. But, yeah, that's a good one. Hope to see you "charos" joining the team soon, brother 😁."

User @UniMK shared:

"A win is a win."

User @voigten joked:

"Don't worry, brother, we are busy with the first Indian Springbok. He is coming.

User @Dylab Van Zyl teased:

"Canon Moodie is by blood Indian, but culturally Coloured."

