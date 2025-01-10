A Cape Town tourism-related page shared a mini get-to-know-me clip of rugby player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu talking about his favourite things

The Stormers rugby player painted his life as very laid back and full of meaningful things in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users gushed over Sacha's good looks, and many expressed how much it would mean to them to see him face-to-face

Stormers rugby player Sacha Mngomezulu shares some of the things he loves. Image: sachgome10

A Cape Town-based content page recently caught up with a Stormers rugby player in a fun Q&A session, offering fans a glimpse into his preferences and favourite local spots.

The video was shared on TikTok under the handle @love_capetown and quickly gained traction from many women who expressed love for the young man and his charming personality.

A glimpse into Sasha Mngomezulu's life

During a training session in preparation for the Stormers' upcoming match against UK team Sale Sharks, the video captured at the DHL stadium in Cape Town reveals several Cape Town favourites.

Sacha shares that he prefers the Southern Suburbs, where he enjoys the relaxed vibe and proximity to his favourite hangouts. He mentioned Golden Dish in Athlone for food, declaring their Gatsby his go-to treat. Regarding nightlife, he admits that he prefers a night in over going out for a jol, reflecting his more laid-back lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

Stomers to face Sale Sharks

At the DHL stadium, Cape Town-based Stormers will head-to-head with British Giants Sale Shark on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Local news publication Supersport added that the two teams will play in the Investec Champions Cup. The English squad boasts two capped Springboks, twins Jean and Luc Du Preez.

Manzi loves the Stormer's player

The video attracted many social media users to the comment section to express their admiration. Many fans could not help but gush over his good looks, and others shared their hopes of bumping into him in Cape Town.

User @baronisehenry co,,emted:

"Such an awesome young man. love him to bits 🥰."

User @motheo shared:

"My gosh, he’s perfect."

User @Itsnicoleokay_ added:

"Love him more now coz he support Chelsea 🤭."

User @Base♥️ said:

"We have so much in common. 🥹🥹"

User @Lauren asked:

"I'm coming back to Cape Town tomorrow for two weeks, what are my chances of bumping into him😁?"

User @kirstenblake38 commented:

"Watched it like 10 times, his voice 😂. I'm Kirsty for short 😉 and my daughter is looking for a husband."

