“Such an Awesome Young Man”: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Shares Details About Himself, SA Touched
- A Cape Town tourism-related page shared a mini get-to-know-me clip of rugby player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu talking about his favourite things
- The Stormers rugby player painted his life as very laid back and full of meaningful things in the clip shared on TikTok
- Social media users gushed over Sacha's good looks, and many expressed how much it would mean to them to see him face-to-face
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A Cape Town-based content page recently caught up with a Stormers rugby player in a fun Q&A session, offering fans a glimpse into his preferences and favourite local spots.
The video was shared on TikTok under the handle @love_capetown and quickly gained traction from many women who expressed love for the young man and his charming personality.
A glimpse into Sasha Mngomezulu's life
During a training session in preparation for the Stormers' upcoming match against UK team Sale Sharks, the video captured at the DHL stadium in Cape Town reveals several Cape Town favourites.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Sacha shares that he prefers the Southern Suburbs, where he enjoys the relaxed vibe and proximity to his favourite hangouts. He mentioned Golden Dish in Athlone for food, declaring their Gatsby his go-to treat. Regarding nightlife, he admits that he prefers a night in over going out for a jol, reflecting his more laid-back lifestyle.
Watch the video below:
Stomers to face Sale Sharks
At the DHL stadium, Cape Town-based Stormers will head-to-head with British Giants Sale Shark on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
Local news publication Supersport added that the two teams will play in the Investec Champions Cup. The English squad boasts two capped Springboks, twins Jean and Luc Du Preez.
Manzi loves the Stormer's player
The video attracted many social media users to the comment section to express their admiration. Many fans could not help but gush over his good looks, and others shared their hopes of bumping into him in Cape Town.
User @baronisehenry co,,emted:
"Such an awesome young man. love him to bits 🥰."
User @motheo shared:
"My gosh, he’s perfect."
User @Itsnicoleokay_ added:
"Love him more now coz he support Chelsea 🤭."
User @Base♥️ said:
"We have so much in common. 🥹🥹"
User @Lauren asked:
"I'm coming back to Cape Town tomorrow for two weeks, what are my chances of bumping into him😁?"
User @kirstenblake38 commented:
"Watched it like 10 times, his voice 😂. I'm Kirsty for short 😉 and my daughter is looking for a husband."
3 More Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu articles
- On TikTok, a woman shared an AI-generated video of herself in embracement with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
- A TikTok user shared a video compilation of Springboks rugby player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu opening the floor to floods of women expressing their love for him.
- Model and influencer Sarah Langa's posting of a bracelet with rugby player Sacha's name led to speculation that she was dating him.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za