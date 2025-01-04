Sarah Langa may have hinted at having a romantic relationship with Springboks player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has gotten lots of attention from women on social media, and many have been curious about his love life

A cryptic picture of Sarah Langa reposted on X gave peeps reason to believe that the two may be romantically linked

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a rising star in the Springboks team. His rugby skill aside, many have fawned over his good looks.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa sparked controversy after the socialite seemed to drop a hint about a relationship. Image: @sarahlanga / @sachgome10

A photo of Sarah Langa that looked like a clue that she's with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu set tongues wagging on social media. The photo, shared on X, got over 300,000 views.

Who is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's girlfriend?

A post shared by X user @sanelenkosixx shows Sarah Langa wearing a friendship-style bracelet written Sacha. The netizen alleged that the jewellery was dedicated to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and that Sacha was spending time with the rugby player in Cape Town. See the photo below:

SA speculates about Sarah Langa and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Online users flooded the comments with theories about Sacha and Sarah's alleged romance. Netizens were curious about the possible age gap between the two if they were dating. Sarah was born in 1993 and is 31 years old, soon to be 32 on 26 February, while Sacha was born in 2002, making him 22 years old.

@Leeray_B said:

"This is predatory. She must be shamed."

@Lambz_G exclaimed:

"Hayi, uRassie needs to intervene.😭💔 "

@peachesrobyn wrote:

"Very predatory of her if this is true."

@PebetsiKatli commented:

"Yoh, a nine year gap as a woman."

@khelinaMTN asked:

"But when Sacha was born, Sarah was already working and getting ready to get married."

@Bongani92_ was unimpressed:

"That’s insane she’s in her 30s."

@Compaqllow claimed:

"Lmfao, the way Sarah likes each and every post of his on Instagram."

