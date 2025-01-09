Talented actor Sello Sebotsane has been trending on social media for his hilarious TikTok videos

The Scandal! and Broken Vow actor got social media talking this past week for his videos

In the viral video, the actor and TV personality is singing with a towel wrapped up around his head

SA reacts to Sello Sebotsane's TikTok videos. Image: @Mbono_News

Actor Sello Sebotsane got social media talking this week when he shared hilarious TikTok videos of himself singing.

The actor who trended in 2024 when he appeared in Scandal! with his ex-wife Shoki Mmola left social media in stitches.

Sebotsane also made headlines in August 2024 when his ex-wife Shoki Mmola opened up about their marriage woes.

South Africans respond to the actor's TikTok videos

Social media user @_BlackZA shared TikTok videos of the Broken Vow actor Sello Sebotsane on X on Monday, 6 January. He captioned the videos:

"We have a new problem. Tf is wrong with Sello Sebotsane."

@sirkabelomasia said:

"Lmfao I’m not mad at him, he’s hilarious."

@kmosebetsi replied:

"Haaibo have you ever heard a cow when the knife goes on the back of the neck?"

@Mpumiln responded:

"His ex wife became a sangoma. Remember he used to abuse her."

@Oracle5152 replied:

"Too much Swazi we*d is not good."

@101blackpower wrote:

"This is the result of influencers taking their jobs. They are left with no option but to try to gain followers so they can be employed. Their talent is being overlooked for influences so they have no choice."

Mfarisi821857 replied:

"We'd rather have you in a joyful mood than have you begging for donations."

@EGYPT_Donn said:

"Midlife crisis. When we told them to play ko creche they were calling us childish."

@looScanon_8 wrote:

"What do the kids say?"

@kooljezz said:

"This clip got me on chock hold."

@MatomeMotalane

"Ba rata monate batho ba, "(they love a good time)."

Shoki Mmola viral garage photo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January 2022 that Sello Sebotsane's ex-wife, Shoki Mmola trended on social media when she shared photos of herself at a garage half-clothed.

The actress' photos went viral when she was photographed at a petrol station while filling up her car and showing off her body.

