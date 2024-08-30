South African actress Shoki Mmola recently opened up about her abusive marriage to fellow actor Sello Sebotsana

The Scandal! star revealed that she was aware of the red flags early in her marriage

Shoki Mmola also revealed that her children were aware of the abuse, and they remember more than she does

Television actress Shoki Mmola was a recent guest on a YouTube podcast called King David Studio Podcast, where she spoke about her marriage to actor Sello Sebotsana.

'Scandal!' star Shoki Mmola delved deep into her abusive marriage. Image: @shock.star

Shoki Mmola on suffering from abuse

The South African star Shoki Mmola spoke about the abuse she endured in her marriage. The star was married to Sello Sebotsana and mentioned that she noticed the red flags early in her relationship.

Mmola mentioned that she did not grow up in a proper family-orientated structure, which, according to her, might have compromised her when she was married.

“I think, the lack of a biological family, was probably one of the things that compromised me in that situation,” Shoki told David.

She also mentioned that she did not stay because of love. However, she wanted to give her children a proper family structure.

“I never had a proper family structure. I wanted that for my kids and future.”

Why Shoki is heartbroken for her kids

Shoki Mmola got deep and spoke about her children, who, according to her, were aware of the abuse. Therapy was one of her major decisions, and her kids' nanny also tagged along.

Shoki also mentioned that her daughters remember more than she does, and because of therapy, she allows them to bring up the past.

“I stayed long [enough] for me but not for the bigger picture. There is nothing that you can explain to the girls that they do not know. They remember stuff I do not even recall. This breaks my heart, but at least they have an understanding.”

Scandal addresses hiring Shoki Mmola's abusive ex

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Mzansi TV show Scandal! received major backlash on social media for casting Sello Sebotsane.

The actor is known for being an alleged abuser after actress Shoki Mmola made the allegations.

The soapie's broadcasting channel, e.tv, defended its decision. However, Mzansi continued to criticise the decision, questioning the production team's stance on gender-based violence.

