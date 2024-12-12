Elon Musk is the world's richest man, and his net worth has surpassed $440 billion

Musk is now officially worth more than South Africa's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

South Africans joked that the Tesla and SpaceX boss should buy out the country

South African-born Elon Musk continues to make headlines thanks to his wealth.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss's net worth has now surpassed $440 billion, and it’s getting South Africans talking.

Musk, who will co-lead Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, has a net worth of R7.8 trillion.

Musk’s net worth surpasses South Africa’s GDP

Not only has the figure further cemented his status as the world’s richest man, but it’s also officially bigger than South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to the World Bank, the country’s GDP figure stood at $377.78 billion as of 2023.

GDP is often used as a reference point for the health of a nation’s economy.

South Africans want Musk to buy the country

Social media users couldn’t help but laugh at the news, with some joking that Musk could buy the whole country.

Christopher Greenland said:

“So, he can capture the state in about 10 days. Especially since we know that the ANC gives discounts.”

Cosmos MuShii Molodi joked:

“He can literally buy Mzansi and chase everyone away. 🤣🤣 So watch out, neighbours.”

Scott Taylor Peek added:

“Just buy us out, baba.”

Ernest Robbertse asked:

“Why did Mzansi export him? We are desperate for the taxes and jobs he creates.”

Kolobe Morwa Malekana Modika said:

“He is richer than the whole of South Africa? It means he will soon be richer than the whole of Africa mos.”

Ged Bowker stated:

“I think he would make a good Minister of Finance.”

Godfrey Nkosi added:

“Let him buy South Africa. Maybe we'll be better.”

Moeti Molelekoa joked:

“Elon Musk can buy the whole of SA and own everything in it.”

Paul Kane appealed:

“Please, Elon, buy South Africa and get rid of the idiots in charge of our government.”

Musk to co-lead USA department

Briefly News also reported that SA-born billionaire Musk scored a US government administration role under Donald Trump.

SA Musk was appointed alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, and the announcement attracted a flood of responses on his platform, X.

It is the businessman's first stint in any political position, and comes after Trump won the 2024 US presidential election.

